RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon Closes Out 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season with Top-20 Finish in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 20th

Start: 26th

Points: 15th

“Today was a learning day for our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet team. We wanted to end the season on a good note but once we had a tire go down under green we shifted our focus to learning for 2026. Crew chief Richard Boswell and the guys made a ton of adjustments throughout the race to see how our car would react and hopefully put ourselves in a better position here at Phoenix Raceway in the spring. Overall, I’m proud of the effort that everyone at RCR, ECR and CT Springs put into this entire season. We are all looking forward to spending time with our families and we’ll be ready to start again in a couple of months.” -Austin Dillon

Strong Top-Five Finish for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Gives Richard Childress Racing Momentum Heading into 2026

Finish: 5th

Start: 11th

Points: 21st

“We struggled with a loose-handling Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet to start the race today at Phoenix Raceway, but crew chief Andy Street and the guys went back the other way on adjustments and our Chevy came to life. It really became good, and we were able to tie corners together better and make some good moves on restarts to get track position. That was a positive note to end the season with a top-five finish and get some momentum for our team and everyone at RCR to get ready for the Daytona 500.” -Kyle Busch