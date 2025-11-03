B. FORCE, HAGAN, GLENN & HERRERA GET HUGE PLAYOFF WINS AT DODGE NHRA NEVADA NATIONALS

Force rolls to TF triumph

Hagan stays in hunt with FC win

Glenn gets eighth PS victory of 2025

Herrera makes major move in PSM

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 2, 2025) – In her final appearance at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brittany Force powered past Shawn Langdon in the final round on Sunday at the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection, winning for the 19th time in her career.

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 19th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force went 3.704-seconds at 337.33 mph in her 12,000-horsepower Chevrolet Accessories dragster, holding off Langdon’s run of 3.727 at 333.91 to pick up her second victory in 2025 and her fifth career win in Las Vegas. It brought out a roar from the crowd as Force, who announced her retirement from full-time racing at the end of the season, looks to close the season in style.

She qualified No. 1, setting the track speed record on Friday, and then knocked off Clay Millican and Tony Stewart on Sunday to face off against Langdon. She posted a solid .065 reaction time and quickly chased down Langdon, as her 19th career win also breaks a tie with legendary Shirley Muldowney as the winningest female in Top Fuel history.

It gives her back-to-back fall wins at Las Vegas, adding another special memory to her standout career.

“This win is a special one,” Force said. “This race is now something more than any other race, because of that number 19, lining it up as the winningest female driver in Top Fuel makes it more special. When we look back on this win, this one now will be because we were able to do that with two races left.

“Ever since I made my retirement announcement, my guys have said they wanted at least one more win for me and I wanted to end strong and get back to that winner’s circle. It’s been far too long. I put my heart into it. My team puts their heart into this car. It’s very special.”

Langdon reached the finals for the sixth time this season and 51st time in his career, defeating Kelly Harper, Justin Ashley and teammate Doug Kalitta to reach the final round. The semifinal win against Kalitta kept Langdon and Ashley alive in the championship chase against Kalitta, who still holds a commanding points lead with one race left. Kalitta, who is seeking his second world title in three years, leads Langdon by 144 points and Ashley by 163 points.

In Funny Car, four-time world champion Matt Hagan stayed alive in the title chase with a spectacular performance on Sunday in Las Vegas, including a weekend-best run of 3.877 at 327.03 in his 12,000-horsepower American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat to defeat points leader Austin Prock in the final round.

With Prock on the verge of clinching, Hagan and his Tony Stewart Racing team made sure it wouldn’t take place in Vegas, turning in an epic day, making two runs of 3.87 to stay alive. The victory over Prock gave Hagan his third victory of the season and 55th in his standout career.

He knocked off Cruz Pedregon, Chad Green and Daniel Wilkerson to reach the final round, racing past Prock when the reigning world champion ran into tire smoke. Chasing down Hagan would have been tough, as the 3.877 was the best of the weekend in the class and also handed Hagan his sixth career win in Las Vegas. The veteran remained impressed by the job from his team as Hagan won for the second time in the Countdown to the Championship this season.

“I think we made [the points race] interesting,” Hagan said. “Nobody really expected us to win or them to smoke the tires, or anything like that. But we just went up there and said, ‘This is what we think the track can hold and run the best that we can,’ and I was up on the wheel and got a good light.”

“It was a have-to win-race. There’s some times in my career that you pull your crew chief aside and say, ‘Man, we got to win this one,” and this was one. I’m just super proud of my guys. You know, Mike Knudsen, Alex Conaway, Phil Shuler, making the calls for the first time at every race track we show up as a first-time crew chief. Crew chiefs win races, man; the drivers is just keeping it in the groove and making it look good.”

Prock went to the finals for the 12th time this year and 32nd time in his career thanks to wins against Jason Rupert, J.R. Todd and Bob Tasca III. He remains in prime position to clinch a second straight world championship in Pomona, holding a 101-point lead over Hagan.

There was no Las Vegas slump this weekend for Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn, who was picture-perfect on Sunday, taking the win for the eighth time this season after defeating Matt Hartford in the championship round with a run of 6.602 at 206.61 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro.

Last year, Glenn lost in the opening round in Las Vegas, opening the door for Greg Anderson to pull off a massive comeback in Pomona. It didn’t happen this time, as Glenn took down Anderson in the semifinals and finished the job, winning for the third time in Las Vegas and opening up a sizable 92-point lead over Anderson heading into the final race.

It was the weekend Glenn needed, as he defeated Dave Connolly, 10-time Vegas winner Erica Enders and then Anderson en route to the finals. Against Anderson, Glenn was dynamite on the starting line, using a .026 reaction time to pick up the holeshot victory with a run of 6.606 at 206.92. He was an even better .006 against Hartford, driving away for the win – with a championship now within reach.

“This is very satisfying,” Glenn said. “Coming in with a very similar points lead to last year where I had to sit and watch that lead go to negative. This is definitely a much better feeling to be sitting here holding the trophy this time. You definitely can’t describe how good this feels.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet. I have so much more confidence in the car and I got all the nervousness out last year with that incredible points battle that we had between four drivers. I definitely feel way more relaxed, way less nervous. I was a wreck last year.”

Hartford made the final round for the fourth time in 2025 and the 21st time in his career after knocking off Deric Kramer, Fernando Cuadra Jr. and Jeg Coughlin Jr.

Back-to-back Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Gaige Herrera had a flawless weekend when he needed it most, capping off an impressive three days with his third straight victory in Las Vegas, taking down Angie Smith in the final round with a run of 6.809 at 198.17 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki.

It gives Herrera his seventh victory this season and 28th in his career, and with a third straight championship on the line, he pulled to within 21 points of teammate and points leader Richard Gadson. That’s less than one round of racing at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, setting up what could be an incredible finale.

Herrera qualified No. 1 and then knocked off Karen Stoffer and Clayton Howey to set up a thriller in the semifinals against Gadson. The points leader left with a perfect .000 light and Herrera was right there with a .005 start, delivering a 6.825 to take the win. He followed with another strong showing against Smith, keeping him red-hot in Las Vegas.

“This couldn’t have gone any better,” Herrera said. “Me and my teammate [Gadson], facing off in the semis, with him in the points lead, so I needed him to go out to get a little closer. What a race between me and him, my .005 light to his perfect .000 light. It just doesn’t get any better than that. It also just goes to show how hungry we both are to get this championship right now.

“Going up for the final, I was kind of like, ‘All right, let’s just go make another lap’, but Angie put up a good fight there. We both ran really well. I feel like I do better under pressure. The last two seasons, I kind of just had to win the first round to clinch the championship. This year it’s going to be different. I’d love to race (Gadson) in the final in Pomona for the championship.”

Smith reached the final round for the second time this season and 11th time in her career thanks to round wins against Freddie Camarena, Matt Smith and Brayden Davis.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action on Nov. 13-16 with the final race of the season, the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

LAS VEGAS — Final finish order (1-16) at the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Brittany Force; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Tony Schumacher; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Rob Passey; 11. Dan Mercier; 12. Kelly Harper; 13. Josh Hart.

FUNNY CAR:

Matt Hagan; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Daniel Wilkerson; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Spencer Hyde; 8. Chad Green; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Jason Rupert; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Paul Lee; 13. Del Worsham; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Dave Richards.

PRO STOCK:

Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Matt Latino; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Cory Reed; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. David Cuadra; 12. Dave Connolly; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Cristian Cuadra; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Greg Stanfield.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. Brayden Davis; 5. John Hall; 6. Clayton Howey; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Matt Smith; 9. Chase Van Sant; 10. Marc Ingwersen; 11. Kelly Clontz; 12. Chris Bostick; 13. Freddie Camarena; 14. Karen Stoffer; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Jianna Evaristo.

LAS VEGAS — Sunday’s final results from the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is the 19th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Brittany Force, 3.704 seconds, 337.33 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 3.727 seconds, 333.91 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.877, 327.03 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 6.424, 102.46.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.602, 206.61 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.625, 207.50.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.809, 198.17 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.813, 199.37.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Jon Bradford, 5.238, 274.39 def. Madison Payne, 5.277, 273.83.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Jim Whiteley, Chevy Camaro, 5.493, 261.78 def. Stan Sipos, Camaro, 5.502, 263.87.

Competition Eliminator — Scott Linder, Pontiac Grand Am, 6.617, 209.95 def. Brooke Heckel, Fritz, 7.807, 168.03.

Super Stock — Trey Vetter, Chevy Camaro, 9.903, 131.65 def. Tommy Gaynor, Chevy Cobalt, 9.326, 141.64.

Stock Eliminator — Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 9.552, 135.35 def. Chris Hall, Camaro, 10.717, 120.11.

Super Comp — Alec Bianco, Dragster, 9.057, 174.05 def. Mark Simmons, Dragster, 9.045, 175.52.

Super Gas — Eddy Plaizier, Chevy BelAir, 10.095, 144.09 def. Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 10.116, 161.56.

Pro Modified — JR Gray, Chevy Camaro, 5.749, 250.04 def. Billy Banaka, Camaro, 5.763, 247.07.

Legends Nitro Funny Car presented by Extreme Steel — Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 4.693, 241.84 def. Nathan Sitko, Firebird, 4.858, 202.70.

Summit Super Pro — Matt Witkowski, Chevy S-15, 6.691, 99.08 def. Talon Farmer, M&M, 4.595, 148.66.

Summit Pro ET — Michael Fornwalt, Chevy Camaro, 9.232, 143.02 def. Brian McGinnis, Chevy 210, 10.522, 120.84.

Summit Sportsman — Gage Wilson, Chevy Colorado, 11.944, 106.01 def. Devin Froud, Ford Mustang, 12.181, 99.48.

Summit ET Motorcycle — Michael Schmalle, Suzuki Hayabusa, 9.043, 146.56 def. Robert Sanders, Hayabusa, 8.200, 154.71.

LAS VEGAS — Final round-by-round results from the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.750, 333.74 def. Antron Brown, 3.791, 333.58; Justin Ashley, 5.667, 119.55 def. Josh Hart, 6.895, 94.68; Tony Schumacher, 3.794, 335.32 def. Shawn Reed, 3.959, 240.42; Brittany Force, 3.758, 337.24 was unopposed; Doug Kalitta, 3.743, 338.00 def. Rob Passey, 4.047, 287.29; Shawn Langdon, 5.183, 222.36 def. Kelly Harper, 6.517, 91.14; Tony Stewart, 3.856, 293.22 def. Dan Mercier, 4.695, 163.71;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.738, 333.33 def. Ashley, 3.779, 332.43; Stewart, 3.778, 328.38 def. Schumacher, 3.808, 319.90; Force, 3.764, 335.65 def. Millican, 4.074, 225.79; Kalitta, 3.757, 328.54 was unopposed;

SEMIFINALS — Force, 3.824, 323.35 def. Stewart, 5.015, 144.58; Langdon, 3.721, 334.24 def. Kalitta, 3.757, 336.15;

FINAL — Force, 3.704, 337.33 def. Langdon, 3.727, 333.91.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.059, 260.97 def. Blake Alexander, Dodge Charger, 4.690, 173.74; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.931, 320.81 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Supra, 4.038, 293.22; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.895, 334.65 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.992, 322.11; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.912, 331.12 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.430, 133.84; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.927, 324.12 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.000, 318.32; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.921, 327.35 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.917, 329.91; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.967, 322.50 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.009, 315.49; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.926, 328.14 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.338, 209.69;

QUARTERFINALS — Hagan, 3.879, 328.86 def. Green, 4.606, 179.78; Wilkerson, 3.932, 320.58 def. Beckman, 3.909, 330.88; Prock, 3.922, 333.25 def. Todd, 3.944, 329.10; Tasca III, 3.921, 330.15 def. Hyde, 4.165, 245.27;

SEMIFINALS — Prock, 3.878, 330.88 def. Tasca III, 3.924, 331.77; Hagan, 3.912, 327.43 def. Wilkerson, 4.695, 213.43;

FINAL — Hagan, 3.877, 327.03 def. Prock, 6.424, 102.46.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Matt Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.704, 206.07 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 8.822, 108.12; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.617, 207.05 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.677, 207.72; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.594, 207.43 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.607, 207.50; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.615, 207.62 def. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.611, 207.37; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.587, 207.08 def. Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.613, 204.91; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.622, 206.89 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.599, 206.20; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.572, 206.57 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.629, 206.92; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.595, 208.17 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.642, 206.99;

QUARTERFINALS — Coughlin, 6.672, 207.05 def. A. Stanfield, 6.715, 207.62; Hartford, 6.623, 207.15 def. Cuadra Jr., Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.598, 207.05 def. Enders, 6.630, 207.30; Anderson, 6.599, 206.67 def. M. Latino, 6.632, 206.54;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.603, 207.40 def. Coughlin, 6.668, 206.45; Glenn, 6.606, 206.92 def. Anderson, 6.603, 205.91;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.602, 206.61 def. Hartford, 6.625, 207.50.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.906, 195.17 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.444, 146.64; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.860, 198.29 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.009, 192.69; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.848, 198.70 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 12.068, 65.71; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.848, 195.87 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.886, 196.42; John Hall, 6.864, 198.47 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.916, 195.14; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.842, 198.67 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.831, 198.55 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.890, 194.13; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.809, 199.29 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.043, 188.12;

QUARTERFINALS — A. Smith, 6.832, 198.47 def. M. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Davis, 6.876, 198.17 def. Johnson, Foul – Red Light; Gadson, 6.876, 196.99 def. Hall, 6.895, 197.13; Herrera, 6.820, 198.64 def. Howey, 6.913, 195.87;

SEMIFINALS — A. Smith, 6.899, 196.70 def. Davis, 16.841, 41.67; Herrera, 6.825, 198.26 def. Gadson, 6.857, 197.48;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.809, 198.17 def. A. Smith, 6.813, 199.37.

LAS VEGAS — Point standings (top 10) following the 25th annual Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta, 2,607; 2. Shawn Langdon, 2,463; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,444; 4. Brittany Force, 2,415; 5. Tony Stewart, 2,364; 6. Clay Millican, 2,335; 7. Steve Torrence, 2,297; 8. Shawn Reed, 2,290; 9. Antron Brown, 2,275; 10. Josh Hart, 2,185.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 2,594; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,493; 3. Jack Beckman, 2,416; 4. Ron Capps, 2,370; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,369; 6. Paul Lee, 2,289; 7. Chad Green, 2,288; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 2,283; 9. Spencer Hyde, 2,272; 10. Bob Tasca III, 2,264.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 2,666; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,574; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,417; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 2,379; 5. Cory Reed, 2,316; 6. Erica Enders, 2,301; 7. Eric Latino, 2,283; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 2,275; 9. Cody Coughlin, 2,221; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,176.

Pro Stock Motorcycle