SHAWN LANGDON MAKES TOP FUEL FINAL ROUND IN LAS VEGAS

Doug Kalitta leads Langdon in Top Fuel points heading to finale

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 2, 2025) – Shawn Langdon took his Kalitta Motorsports Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to the finals in Sunday’s NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, falling just short of his fourth victory this season. The result is Langdon’s sixth final round appearance in 2025, as he moved up to second in the points standings heading to the season finale in two weeks. Langdon’s final round run today also gives Toyota its 16th consecutive appearance in the finals in either Top Fuel or Funny Car.

On his way to the finals, Langdon had to defeat teammate and Top Fuel points leader Doug Kalitta in the semifinals. Kalitta’s run on Sunday gives him a 144-point lead heading to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip as he looks to secure his second world title.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd advanced the farthest of Team Toyota, going to round two on Sunday in his DHL GR Supra Funny Car. Ron Capps and Del Worsham were eliminated in round one.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NHRA Nevada Nationals

Race 19 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Runner-up W (5.183) v. K. Haper (6.517) W (3.738) v. J. Ashley (3.779) W (3.721) v. D. Kalitta (3.757) L (3.727) v. B. Force (3.704) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.743) v. R. Passey (4.047) W (3.757) v. Bye L (3.757) v. S. Langdon (3.721) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (5.667) v. J. Hart (6.895) L (3.779) v. S. Langdon (3.738) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.791) v. C. Millican (3.750)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.926) v. A. DeJoria (4.338) L (3.944) v. A. Prock (3.922) Ron Capps Carlyle Tools Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.917) v. C. Green (3.921 – holeshot) Del Worsham DC Motorsports Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.038) v. S. Hyde (3.931)

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Runner-up

What does a run like today mean for you and the championship fight?

“It was a great racing day. We had a good qualifying spot (third). First round did throw us a curveball, though – we were able to have a little bit of luck and make it through that. But from then on out, we had very fast race car. From a statistical and avid fan standpoint, the second round against Justin (Ashley) was pretty awesome. I was kind of in a different zone today, so it didn’t really dawn on me until after the run how big that round was, but regardless, I was just trying to do my job. I was a little off on the tree today for whatever reason, but it worked. The Kalitta Air Career Toyota Dragster saved my butt. The semifinal win over Doug (Kalitta) is why we have a completely outside shot at the championship, but still, we’re going to Pomona with that shot. We’ll go there with the same mentality we’ve had the last couple of races – we just need to win, and we have the car to do it. It’s just a matter of everything falling into place, but the main objective is the Kalitta cars finishing one-two in points at the end of the day.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Semifinals

Describe your day for us and what this means for Pomona in a few weeks?

“The ladder definitely set up nicely for us starting the day, but Shawn (Langdon) made a really good run in the semis and got around us. After a couple of race wins and halfway through this one, it’s been nice seeing those win lights come on. It was just one of those deals. My guys are really doing a heck of a job, and we had Mac Tools, Toyota, Revchem, Dayco and all our friends from them out here (Las Vegas) so we had a lot of support – that’s definitely a big part of it. We have one more race to go, and we’ll go into it in a really good position. It’s definitely the best position I’ve ever been in going into Pomona, but we didn’t get enough points to clinch it here, so we still have some work to do.”

