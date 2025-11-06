Ty Gibbs Joins the Action with World of Outlaws Debut; Lynch Sweeps Sprint Car Qualifying

Charlotte native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs made an impressive World of Outlaws debut, topping the first round of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series hot laps with a 12.685-second time

CONCORD, N.C., (Nov. 5, 2025) – Celebrating 25 years of The Dirt Track at Charlotte, the 2025 World of Outlaws World Finals roared to life Wednesday night, as qualifying for all three premier divisions set the tone for four days of championship-deciding action.

Fresh off his NASCAR Cup Series season finale in Phoenix, Charlotte native Ty Gibbs made an impressive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series debut, topping the first WEDG High Performance Karts Hot Laps session with a 12.865-second lap to kick off the week in style.

Pennsylvania driver Sye Lynch then stole the spotlight, blistering through the 4/10-mile clay oval with a 12.661-second lap to earn overall quick time in the opening round of Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying, setting himself up at the front for Thursday’s heat races. Reigning Sprint Car champion and current points leader David Gravel wasn’t far behind, clocking in at 12.763 seconds — seventh overall — as he looks to cap his title defense on a high note.

Lynch wasn’t done there. In the second round of qualifying – setting the stage for Friday’s heat races – Lynch doubled down with the only 12-second lap of the session, a 12.899-second run. Gravel rebounded to second with a 13.015, while Rico Abreu rounded out the top three after a 13.044 run.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS REAL AMERICAN BEER LATE MODELS

The Real American Ber Late Models wasted no time heating up the red clay, with Jonathan Davenport setting the early pace. Despite sitting 37th in points, Davenport laid down a 14.909-second lap to lead qualifying and lock in a strong spot for Thursday’s feature. Second-place points contender Nick Hoffman followed closely with a 14.937 and Drake Troutman was third at 14.954, edging current points leader Bobby Pierce (15.282).

Setting the stage for Friday’s heat races, 2024 series champion Brandon Sheppard surged to the top and emerged fastest, posting a 14.975-second lap time. Dale McDowell followed closely with a 15.036, while Tyler Erb completed the top three with a 15.135.

SUPER DIRTCAR SERIES

The 800-horsepower SuperDIRTcar Series Big Block Modified beasts brought the Dirt Track to life as 47 competitors from seven states and two foreign countries – Canada and Australia – battled it out for the starting position in Thursday and Friday night’s heat races.

It came as no surprise, as the St. Catharines, Ontario native, Mat Williamson, who has dominated the Big Block standings since July, set the course for the weekend by locking the fastest time in both qualifying sessions. With a 15.978-second lap, just nine-tenths off of the track record set in 2005 by Brett Hearn, followed by a 16.057-second lap in the second session, Williamson claimed his fifth and sixth “Billy Whitaker Quick Time Award”

“MoneyMat” has proven to be a force in Charlotte, where he’s taken four checkers, including one last year and now chases his third Super DIRTcar Series Championship.

