NEW EVENTS, DIVERSE SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHT ACTION-PACKED 2026 SEASON IN NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 7, 2025) – Set to celebrate its 75th anniversary season in 2026, NHRA is thrilled to announce the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule for the upcoming year.

The series, which showcases the best and most decorated sportsman drivers in drag racing, will compete at standout facilities across the United States and Canada, and the schedule features several exciting highlights for the 2026 season, including:

47 divisional events, including 14 double-divisional events

3 SPORTSnationals events, up from two last year and featuring stops at Mission Raceway Park in Canada, which will hold the first-ever Canadian SPORTSnationals, No Problem Raceway for the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals and the JEGS SPORTSnationals at Beech Bend Raceway.

The 2026 Snyder Family NHRA Sportsman event at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip divisional event as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration.

SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend, Kan., returns to the West Central Division schedule and Sonoma Raceway returns to the Pacific Division schedule.

Maryland International Raceway returns to the LODRS schedule and is set to host a double-divisional.

24 Top Alcohol (Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car) events, featuring a new format for the 2026 season that includes a combination of national and regional events to determine regional champions.

The annual Stampede of Speed at the Texas Motorplex will kick off with a Top Alcohol-only event.

“As we look ahead to another outstanding season in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series during the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, we remain appreciative of the tremendous support Lucas Oil has provided for so many years,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “It’s been instrumental in the continued success and growth of this fantastic series, which continues to grow and thrive. The 2026 season will be a special one for NHRA, and we’re eager to showcase a schedule that has several exciting additions. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series features incredible competition from some of the most talented drivers in the world, and we look forward to a huge 2026.”

The 2026 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season is set to start Feb. 21-22 at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix and will also include 24 regional events, with the season finale taking place Nov. 5-8 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then Nov. 12-15 at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

The 14 double-divisional races will take place at South Georgia Motorsports Park (April 9-12), The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (April 16-19), Texas Motorplex (May 14-17), Summit Motorsports Park (June 18-21), Maryland International Raceway (June 18-21), Yellowstone Drag Strip (June 25-28), SRCA Dragstrip (July 9-12), Numidia Dragway (July 23-26), Woodburn Dragstrip (July 30-Aug. 2), Brainerd International Raceway (Aug. 13-16), Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park (Sept. 17-20), Famoso Dragstrip (Sept. 24-27), World Wide Technology Raceway (Oct. 7-10) and Rockingham Dragway (Oct. 22-25).

As part of the doubleheader divisional events, NHRA is set to return to historic SRCA Dragstrip, which hosted the first NHRA national event in 1955.

Several divisional events, including the return of Sonoma to the divisional schedule, as well as races in Gainesville, Brainerd, Norwalk, St. Louis, the fall Dallas race and Las Vegas, will occur either the weekend before or after an NHRA national event to help with racer travel and scheduling efficiencies.

The Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals has enjoyed a thrilling return to No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, La., and takes place March 27-29, with a divisional event on March 25-26.

The JEGS SPORTSnationals, which has been a longtime staple on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit, will take place on May 21-24 as part of a massive weekend at Beech Bend Raceway. Making a first-time appearance in Canada, the SPORTSnationals kicks off a big week at Mission Raceway Park, taking place June 11-12 before a divisional event on June 13-14.

The 24 regional events during the 2026 Lucas Oil Drag Racing will showcase the exciting racing in the Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes, giving fans a chance to watch cars running in excess of 250 mph.

Like previous years, NHRA will stream several Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional races on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2026 campaign, including action from all seven NHRA divisions. A full broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

2026 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

EAST REGION

NHRA Gatornationals: March 5-8

Maple Grove Raceway: May 22-24

NHRA 4-Wide Nationals: April 24-26

NHRA Potomac Nationals: May 29-31

Summit Motorsports Park: June 19-21

Lebanon Valley Dragway: July 3-5

New England Dragway: August 21-23

Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals: September 2-7

NHRA Reading Nationals: September 17-20

CENTRAL REGION

Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals: May 14-17

Summit Motorsports Park: June 19-21

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals: June 25-28

SRCA Dragstrip: July 11-12

NHRA Nationals: August 20-23

Beech Bend Raceway: August 28-30

Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals: September 2-7

Texas Motorplex: October 10-11

Texas NHRA FallNationals: October 14-18

WEST REGION

Firebird Motorsports Park: February 21-22

NHRA Winternationals: April 9-12

Mission Raceway Park: June 13-14

Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals: July 24-26

Woodburn Dragstrip: August 1-2

Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals: September 2-7

NHRA Nevada Nationals: October 29-November 1

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 6-7

In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals: November 12-15

NORTHEAST DIVISION

Maple Grove Raceway: May 22-24

Maryland International Raceway: June 18-19

Maryland International Raceway: June 20-21

Lebanon Valley Dragway: July 3-5

Numidia Dragway: July 23-24

Numidia Dragway: July 25-26

New England Dragway: August 21-23

Cecil County Dragway: October 9-11

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

Orlando Speed World Dragway: February 27-28

Gainesville Raceway: March 12-14

South Georgia Motorsports Park: April 9-10

South Georgia Motorsports Park: April 11-12

Rockingham Dragway: October 22-23

Rockingham Dragway: October 24-25

NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

World Wide Technology Raceway: April 24-26

Beech Bend Raceway (JEGS SPORTSnationals): May 21-24

Summit Motorsports Park: June 18-19

Summit Motorsports Park: June 20-21

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: August 7-9

Beech Bend Raceway: August 28-30

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 7-8

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 9-10

SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

No Problem Raceway: March 25-26

No Problem Raceway (Laris Cajun SPORTSnationals): March 27-29

Texas Motorplex: May 14-15

Texas Motorplex: May 16-17

Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park: September 17-18

Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park: September 19-20

Texas Motorplex: October 12-13

WEST CENTRAL DIVISION

Tri-State Raceway: May 29-May 31

SRCA Dragstrip: July 9-10

SRCA Dragstrip: July 11-12

Brainerd International Raceway: August 13-14

Brainerd International Raceway: August 15-16

Tri-State Raceway: September 11-13

NORTHWEST DIVISION

Firebird Raceway: May 15-17

Mission Raceway Park (SPORTSnationals): June 11-12

Mission Raceway Park: June 13-14

Yellowstone Drag Strip: June 25-26

Yellowstone Drag Strip: June 27-28

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 30-31

Woodburn Dragstrip: August 1-2

PACIFIC DIVISION

Firebird Motorsports Park: February 21-22

2026 Snyder Family NHRA Sportsman event at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip: March 12-15

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 16-17

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 18-19

Sonoma Raceway: July 15-16

Famoso Dragstrip: September 24-25

Famoso Dragstrip: September 26-27

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 5-8

