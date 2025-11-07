Rette Jones Racing, Kyle Steckly Ready to Close Out 2025 ASA STARS National Tour in Style

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 6, 2025) — After earning a solid top-10 finish in the most recent ASA STARS National Tour event at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, sophomore driver Kyle Steckly and the Rette Jones Racing team look to carry that momentum into this weekend’s season finale — the prestigious All-American 400 presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch — at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

While the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour season hasn’t unfolded quite as planned, the team continues to focus on the positives — both from recent races and the progress made throughout the year.

Despite encountering their share of misfortune and bad luck this season, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization has grown even closer — united by perseverance and motivated to work harder, learn from each challenge and continue showcasing their true potential.

“This year definitely hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how our team has stayed together and kept pushing,” said Steckly. “Every race we’ve learned something, and our speed at Winchester showed what we’re capable of when things go our way.

“The All-American 400 is one of the biggest races of the year, and we’re going to Nashville determined to finish strong and carry that momentum into the future.”

Steckly, the Canadian hot shoe, returns to “Music City” and one of the most historic short tracks in the South on the heels of a respectable 12th-place finish last fall. While the finish was not an indicator of the team’s performance, he is looking forward to finishing what he started on November 9.

“I’m excited to return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the All-American 400 after showing a lot of speed with our Port City racecar there last year,” he said. “I think we can return as a contender.”

With another top-10 tallied to the team’s 2025 season total, Steckly believes the performance could not have come at a better time for his Mark Rette-led group, returning to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, which has proven to be a strong track for the organization throughout the years.

“I’ve got a positive mindset going into the final race of the ASA STARS National Tour season at Nashville,” added Steckly. “We have built some solid momentum, and I’m looking forward to capitalizing on one of our strongest tracks.”

Confidence plays a crucial role in the racing industry, where the smallest mental edge can make the biggest difference. Steckly acknowledges that belief in both himself and his team has been vital in weathering the ups and downs of the season — and it’s something he plans to lean on as the year comes to a close.

“I’m going into the weekend with confidence and a positive outlook and show everyone what we are capable of with our No. 30 APC Auto Parts Centres Port City Racecar Ford,” Steckly said.

Located just minutes from downtown Nashville, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is one of the most historic short tracks in America. The high-banked, half-mile oval has hosted generations of racing legends and remains a cornerstone of Super Late Model competition.

The annual All-American 400 stands as one of the crown jewels of the discipline — a grueling test of endurance, strategy, and precision that attracts top talent from across North America each year.

“The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is an absolute blast,” continued Steckly. “From the configuration of the track to the city of Nashville atmosphere, I always love racing there and I’m excited to put on a show and end this ASA STARS National Tour year on a high note.”

While one of the most legendary race tracks can present challenges for its competitors due to its surface, Steckly isn’t worried about the track itself, but rather the stacked field that is expected for the 400-lap race on Sunday.

“I think the most significant challenge will just be the high level of competition this weekend,” admitted Steckly. “But I’m confident in myself, my driving abilities, and the Port City racecar underneath me.

“We will be there and be competitive the whole weekend and hopefully contend for the race win.”

Speaking of the race win, it’s been more than a year since Steckly and his Rette Jones Racing team captured a checkered flag in ASA STARS National Tour competition.

With a significant step in the overall direction of the team’s program in the second half of the season, Steckly believes his team still possesses the ingredients to return to Victory Lane; they just need a complete race to go their way.

“Absolutely, the growth of the Rette Jones Racing team gives me some tremendous confidence for this weekend,” he said. “I know we have a good team, a good car, and a good driver. We have to go out there and put a whole race together.

“I’m confident in every part of the Rette Jones Racing team, and I know we can go and win the race. It will be our team’s complete focus once the hauler arrives and we begin unloading. Together, I know we can do this, and I can’t wait to get the weekend underway.

“That’s why I’m going to the track, and I know we can do it as a team.”

Auto Parts Centres (APC) | Canusa will again be featured on Steckly’s No. 30 Ford Mustang this year in ASA STARS National Tour competition.

APC Auto Parts Centres | Canusa is a family-owned automotive parts business started in 1981 with over 65 branches stretching across Ontario.

APC’s target market is purely trade-based, supplying garages, specialty installers, dealerships, and muffler shops throughout the province.

Auto Parts Centres takes full advantage of the marketing power of motorsports by sponsoring numerous race cars and speedways around the province.

APC is the proud title sponsor in the APC Pro Late Model Touring Series that has been recognized as one of Canada’s top series.

Mark Rette, Steckly’s crew chief and co-owner of Rette Jones Racing, knows how important it is to end the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour season on a high note.

A former ARCA championship-winning crew chief, Rette has watched his young driver and team steadily build confidence and performance throughout the year — capped by a strong top-10 finish at Winchester that has everyone at Rette Jones Racing energized for Nashville.

“We’ve had speed and shown real progress over the last several races, and our finish at Winchester was a great boost for everyone on this team,” said Rette. “The guys have worked extremely hard to put us in a position to compete, and it’s paying off at the right time.

“Nashville is a challenging place, but also one where preparation and execution really matter. I feel like this is another opportunity to show how far this team has come this year.

“If we can stay out of trouble and execute, I believe Kyle and this No. 30 group are capable of a big finish to our 2025 season.”

In addition to back-to-back APC United Late Model Series championships (2023 – 2024), Steckly’s accolades include seven APC United Late Model Series wins, the 2023 Grisdale Triple Crown Champion and Gold Rush 123 winner, along with multiple podium finishes in the NASCAR Canada Series.

The All-American 400 presented by Appalachian Sucker Punch will mark race 12 on the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour calendar, drawing an elite field of national champions, short track standouts and rising stars.

With the prestigious race on deck, the team will have two rounds of practice on Friday, November 7 and a final one-hour session on Saturday, November 8, followed by qualifying that evening, launching at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, November 9, at 11:30 a.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite drivers during an on-track autograph session —just ahead of the green flag for the race at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET).

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the races live via TrackTV.com, providing full flag-to-flag event coverage.

About Auto Parts Centres (APC) | Canusa:

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the mission of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, perseverance, and a racer’s mentality.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, the team is set to field full-time entries in both the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Additionally, RJR plans to compete in select events across the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR national series platforms.

﻿Beyond its own racing efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical support and setup intelligence through its growing technical alliance partnership program.