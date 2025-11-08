Consistency Fuels Hannah Bell’s Late-Season Podium Hunt for Performance Vehicle Works Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway

Driver of the No. 05 Alliance Packaging Chevrolet eyes fifth straight top-10 in seventh and final Hickory Motor Speedway start in 2025

HICKORY, N.C. — As the 2025 season comes to a close in Catawba County this weekend, Hannah Bell and her Performance Vehicle Works Racing team return to Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night, November 8, with a brand-new race car and plenty of optimism heading into their final start of the year.

Following a nearly two-month break since her last outing, Bell and her team have been hard at work preparing the new Performance Vehicle Works Racing No. 05 Chevrolet.

The fresh chassis marks a significant step forward for the program, serving as both a test and a showcase for what’s ahead in 2026.

“This weekend is a big one for us,” said Bell. “We’re bringing a brand-new car to the track, and that’s really exciting.

“We’ve spent the last several weeks putting everything together, and Saturday will be the first chance to shake it down in practice and see how it responds under race conditions.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn, make notes and start building toward next season.”

Bell’s most recent outing on September 13, 2025, delivered her fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the historic half-mile oval — further solidifying her reputation for consistency and resilience in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Now, the 27-year-old driver is determined to keep that streak alive and push toward her first podium before the season ends.

“Scoring another top-10 last time out was good for our team, but I know we have more in us,” said Bell.

“We’ve shown we can be consistent, and now the goal is to take that next step and fight for a top-five or a podium. Hickory Motor Speedway has taught me a lot this season, and I feel like we’re closer than ever to putting it all together.”

The Performance Vehicle Works Racing team, backed by Alliance Packaging, has battled through its share of adversity in 2025, including early-season mechanical setbacks.

But those challenges have only strengthened their resolve, with Bell steadily improving in her No. 05 Chevrolet throughout the year.

Bell has also embraced the opportunity to get comfortable back behind the wheel of a Late Model, leaning on the trust and effort of her Performance Vehicle Works Racing crew.

The team has stood firmly behind her through both highs and challenges, giving their all each week to provide a fast, competitive car.

That support has helped Bell continue to learn, adapt, and gain confidence with each start.

“This season has really been about growth,” added Bell. “Every race has been another chance to learn and improve, and the results are showing that.

“To have four straight top-10s at Hickory is something I’m proud of, but the competitor in me wants more.

“With just one race left this season, we’re focused on closing strong and hopefully breaking through with the kind of finish this team deserves.”

The November 8 race at Hickory marks the final Late Model start of Bell’s 2025 campaign, with an outlook on the 2026 season not too far on the horizon.

For Bell, it’s not just about results — it’s about proving that her first full Late Model season has laid the groundwork for even greater success in 2026.

“This last race means a lot,” she said. “Of course, I want to keep our top-10 streak alive, but just as important is putting ourselves in a position to challenge at the front.

“The work we’re doing now will pay off next season, and I want to finish 2025 showing that we’re ready to take that next step.”

Bell’s Limited Late Model schedule continues with support from her long-term partner, Alliance Packaging.

Racing begins at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night, November 8, 2025, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on FloRacing.com.

For more on Hannah Bell, please follow her on Instagram (@Hgbell) and TikTok (@HannahBell05).