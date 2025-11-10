ROCKINGHAM DRAGWAY SET TO HOST NHRA NATIONAL EVENT IN 2026

NHRA Nationals at The Rock to take place during the Countdown to the Championship playoffs as the first full NHRA national event ever at historic facility

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is headed to “The Rock.”

NHRA and Rockingham Dragway announced today the historic track will host a full NHRA national event for the first time in track history as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration in 2026.

The NHRA Nationals at The Rock will take place Sept. 25-27 at Rockingham Dragway, serving as the 16th of 20 races in the 75th anniversary season and the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

As part of a special press conference at the track on Monday, reigning and six-time Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson and Rockingham Dragway co-owner Dan VanHorn helped make the exciting announcement to local Richmond County officials, including Senator Dave Craven, Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump and House of Representative’s Ben Moss, bringing 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel and Funny Car nitro machines, as well as Pro Stock cars and Pro Stock Motorcycle, to the track.

NHRA previously held an all-star invitational from 1989-1998 at Rockingham Dragway, but next year’s playoff race will mark the first full national event to ever take place at the facility, which was originally built in 1971.

“This is an exciting moment in Rockingham Dragway’s rich history to host an NHRA national event during their 75th anniversary season,” VanHorn said. “We could not be more thrilled to host all the stars of the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and provide our amazing fans with a show and event like this. This is enormous for this facility and all of Richmond County, and we’re thankful for everyone who has supported us and helped make an event like this happen.”

Rockingham Dragway returned to the NHRA Member Track Network in 2015, hosting annual divisional races, and VanHorn and Al Gennarelli purchased the facility in 2022. Since then, they’ve made significant upgrades and renovations to the facility, working closely with Richmond County Tourism, the City of Rockingham and the State of North Carolina.

The improvements helped breathe new life into the facility, renovating the historic track with new racing and pit-area surfaces, timing and announcing systems, upgraded bathrooms and concessions, new scoreboards and equipment, updated signage and much more.

Heading into the NHRA national event in 2026, the track is planning additional updates as well, including finishing renovations to the trademark grandstands, the addition of new asphalt pits, updated scoreboard and grandstand fence locations, and more.

“There’s been a lot of work and resources put into this facility, and we’re proud of what has been accomplished in such a short time,” VanHorn said. “As we continue to move forward with new projects and improvements, we’re extremely excited about what the future holds. Richmond County Tourism, the City of Rockingham and the State of North Carolina have played a critical part in this process, and it’s amazing to have such great partners who believed in our vision to host an NHRA national event.”

The race will feature playoff action in all four professional categories in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle), as well as a full slate of racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the popular NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

The addition of Rockingham Dragway will give the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series three new destinations during the upcoming 2026 season, as the track joins South Georgia Motorsports Park and Maryland International Raceway as new stops during NHRA’s highly-anticipated 75th anniversary celebration.

While it marks an exciting moment for NHRA and in Rockingham Dragway’s impressive history, it also represents an added opportunity for NHRA to reach fans in new markets in Richmond County, Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.

“As we celebrate NHRA’s 75th anniversary in 2026, it’s fitting we expand our reach to a historic track like Rockingham Dragway and the area’s passionate racing community,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “We’ve been thrilled to work with Dan and Al, and the entire team at Rockingham Dragway to bring an NHRA national event to the facility.

“They have shown tremendous dedication in elevating and improving their facility, and we can’t wait to showcase those efforts on a national stage. This also reflects our continued commitment of growing the sport, expanding to new areas and celebrating what has made NHRA so special for 75 years.”

For more info on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.