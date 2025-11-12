Collars & Co. Becomes Official Apparel Partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Welcomes Jimmie Johnson as Brand Ambassador

Bethesda, MD – [November 12, 2025] — Collars & Co., the Shark Tank-backed menswear brand redefining men’s apparel, today announced NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson as its newest brand ambassador. Known for his record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and enduring commitment to performance and precision, Johnson embodies the Collars & Co. ethos: Elevated style that moves with you.

As part of his new role, Johnson will appear in upcoming marketing campaigns and special collaborations highlighting the versatility of Collars & Co.’s signature line of men’s apparel. The partnership underscores Collars & Co.’s continued momentum as one of the fastest-growing names in men’s fashion, blending performance, confidence, and timeless design.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmie to the Collars & Co. family,” said Justin Baer, Founder and CEO of Collars & Co. “Jimmie’s discipline, drive, and effortless sense of style perfectly reflect the spirit of our brand. He’s a proven leader both on and off the track, and we’re proud to have him represent Collars & Co. as we continue to redefine modern menswear.”

As part of the partnership, Collars & Co. will also serve as the official apparel partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, the premier auto racing organization owned by Jimmie Johnson.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of looking sharp without sacrificing comfort,” said Jimmie Johnson. “Collars & Co. has mastered that balance. Whether I’m at the track, in a meeting, or spending time with family, their clothing delivers the perfect combination of style and ease. I’m proud to be part of a brand that values innovation and authenticity and also have them outfit LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

The announcement follows a series of high-profile collaborations and rapid expansion for Collars & Co. The brand has also partnered with notable figures including golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, sports commentator Joe Buck, former professional football player Tiki Barber, and three-time pro bowler and NFL analyst Greg Olsen. Collars & Co. is also the official licensee and performance dress shirt of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team.

ABOUT COLLARS & CO.

Collars & Co. is revolutionizing menswear by combining timeless sophistication with modern comfort. Known for its signature Dress Collar Polo™, the brand creates versatile, high-performance apparel that transitions effortlessly from casual to professional settings. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and style, Collars & Co. has redefined the way men dress, offering an elevated look without sacrificing ease. Worn by professionals and trendsetters alike, Collars & Co. continues to lead the way in smart, stylish everyday wear. Visit Collars & Co. stores in Boca Raton, FL; Chicago, IL; King of Prussia, PA; and holiday pop-up stores in Rockville, MD; Dallas, TX and Calabasas, CA or online at www.collarsandco.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.