Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR Announces 2026 Season Start Times and Networks for All National Series

By Official Release
6 Minute Read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 12, 2025) – NASCAR today released official start times and networks for the 2026 season for its three national series.

FOX kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series season at Bowman Gray Stadium (Sunday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. ET). Its first FS1 events are DAYTONA 500 Qualifying (Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. ET) and the DAYTONA Duel (Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. ET) that set the field for the DAYTONA 500 on FOX (Sunday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET). New additions to the FOX slate include Watkins Glen International (Sunday, May 10, 3 p.m. ET on FS1) and the first NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover (Sunday, May 17, 3 p.m. ET on FS1). Races on FOX include: EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta (Sunday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. ET), Circuit of the Americas (Sunday, March 1, 3:30 p.m. ET), Kansas Speedway (Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m. ET) and Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 26, 3 p.m. ET).

Prime Video opens its second NASCAR season at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 24, 6 p.m. ET). It returns to Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m. ET), Michigan International Speedway (Sunday, June 7, 3 p.m. ET) and Pocono Raceway (Sunday, June 14, 3 p.m. ET). Prime Video concludes its portion of the schedule with the new street-course event in San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado (Sunday, June 21, 4 p.m. ET).

TNT Sports takes the reins at Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 28, 3:30 p.m. ET), kicking off the second In-Season Challenge before the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway (Sunday, July 5, 6 p.m. ET) for the first time since 2019. TNT will also head back to EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta (Sunday, July 12, 7 p.m. ET), broadcast the first points-paying event at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m. ET) since 1996, and travel to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 26, 2 p.m. ET).

USA Sports will close out the season, airing the final 14 races across USA Network, and NBC and Peacock, starting with Iowa Speedway on USA Network (Sunday, Aug. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET). After the regular season finale at DAYTONA International Speedway (Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock, USA Sports is home to the entire NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will conclude the season on NBC and Peacock with Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m. ET), Martinsville Speedway (Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. ET), and the return of the NASCAR Championship to Homestead-Miami Speedway (Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.) for the first time since 2019.

The CW Network returns following a historic first season as the exclusive destination for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at DAYTONA International Speedway (Saturday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. ET). Highlights of the 33-race slate include the return to Rockingham Speedway over Easter weekend (Saturday, April 4, 2:30 p.m. ET), San Diego (Saturday, June 20, 5 p.m. ET) and the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Sunday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. ET).

FOX Sports remains the home of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and will broadcast 23 races on FS1. Two additional races will air on FOX, including the inaugural Grand Prix at St. Petersburg (Saturday, Feb. 28, 12 p.m. ET) and the Charlotte ROVAL Playoff race (Friday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. ET).

Announced previously, FOX will air all 20 ARCA Menards Series races between FOX, FS1 and FS2, beginning with the season opener at DAYTONA International Speedway (Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX).

*Playoffs Races In Bold

NASCAR Cup Series

DATERACEPLATFORMSTART (ET)
Sun, Feb 1Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium)FOX8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 12Daytona – DuelFS17:00 PM
Sun, Feb 15DAYTONA 500FOX2:30 PM
Sun, Feb 22EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)FOX3:00 PM
Sun, Mar 1Circuit of the Americas (Austin)FOX3:30 PM
Sun, Mar 8Phoenix RacewayFS13:30 PM
Sun, Mar 15Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFS14:00 PM
Sun, Mar 22Darlington RacewayFS13:00 PM
Sun, Mar 29Martinsville SpeedwayFS13:30 PM
Sun, Apr 12Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS13:00 PM
Sun, Apr 19Kansas SpeedwayFOX2:00 PM
Sun, Apr 26Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX3:00 PM
Sun, May 3Texas Motor SpeedwayFS13:30 PM
Sun, May 10Watkins Glen InternationalFS13:00 PM
Sun, May 17All Star (Dover Motor Speedway)FS13:00 PM
Sun, May 24Charlotte Motor SpeedwayPrime6:00 PM
Sun, May 31Nashville SuperspeedwayPrime7:00 PM
Sun, Jun 7Michigan International SpeedwayPrime3:00 PM
Sun, Jun 14Pocono RacewayPrime3:00 PM
Sun, Jun 21San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)Prime4:00 PM
Sun, Jun 28Sonoma RacewayTNT3:30 PM
Sun, Jul 5Chicagoland SpeedwayTNT6:00 PM
Sun, Jul 12EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)TNT7:00 PM
Sun, Jul 19North Wilkesboro SpeedwayTNT7:00 PM
Sun, Jul 26Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayTNT2:00 PM
Sun, Aug 9Iowa SpeedwayUSA3:30 PM
Sat, Aug 15Richmond RacewayUSA7:00 PM
Sun, Aug 23New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayUSA3:00 PM
Sat, Aug 29Daytona International SpeedwayNBC7:30 PM
Sun, Sep 6Darlington RacewayUSA5:00 PM
Sun, Sep 13World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis)USA3:00 PM
Sat, Sep 19Bristol Motor SpeedwayUSA7:30 PM
Sun, Sep 27Kansas SpeedwayUSA3:00 PM
Sun, Oct 4Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayUSA5:30 PM
Sun, Oct 11Charlotte ROVALUSA3:00 PM
Sun, Oct 18Phoenix RacewayUSA3:00 PM
Sun, Oct 25Talladega SuperspeedwayNBC2:00 PM
Sun, Nov 1Martinsville SpeedwayNBC2:00 PM
Sun, Nov 8NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)NBC3:00 PM

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

DATERACEPLATFORMSTART (ET)
Sat, Feb 14Daytona International SpeedwayCW5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 21EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)CW5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 28Circuit of the Americas (Austin)CW3:00 PM
Sat, Mar 7Phoenix RacewayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Mar 14Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayCW5:30 PM
Sat, Mar 21Darlington RacewayCW5:30 PM
Sat, Mar 28Martinsville SpeedwayCW3:30 PM
Sat, Apr 4Rockingham SpeedwayCW2:30 PM
Sat, Apr 11Bristol Motor SpeedwayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Apr 18Kansas SpeedwayCW7:00 PM
Sat, Apr 25Talladega SuperspeedwayCW4:00 PM
Sat, May 2Texas Motor SpeedwayCW3:30 PM
Sat, May 9Watkins Glen InternationalCW4:00 PM
Sat, May 16Dover Motor SpeedwayCW4:00 PM
Sat, May 23Charlotte Motor SpeedwayCW5:00 PM
Sat, May 30Nashville SuperspeedwayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Jun 13Pocono RacewayCW4:00 PM
Sat, Jun 20San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)CW5:00 PM
Sat, Jun 27Sonoma RacewayCW5:30 PM
Sat, Jul 4Chicagoland SpeedwayCW5:30 PM
Sat, Jul 11EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)CW7:00 PM
Sat, Jul 25Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayCW4:00 PM
Sat, Aug 8Iowa SpeedwayCW5:00 PM
Fri, Aug 28Daytona International SpeedwayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Sep 5Darlington RacewayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Sep 12World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis)CW7:30 PM
Fri, Sep 18Bristol Motor SpeedwayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Oct 3Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Oct 10Charlotte ROVALCW4:00 PM
Sat, Oct 17Phoenix RacewayCW7:30 PM
Sat, Oct 24Talladega SuperspeedwayCW3:30 PM
Sat, Oct 31Martinsville SpeedwayCW4:00 PM
Sat, Nov 7(NASCAR Championship) Homestead-Miami SpeedwayCW5:00 PM

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

DATERACEPLATFORMSTART (ET)
Fri, Feb 13Daytona International SpeedwayFS17:30 PM
Sat, Feb 21EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)FS11:30 PM
Sat, Feb 28Grand Prix of St. PetersburgFOX12:00 PM
Fri, Mar 20Darlington RacewayFS17:30 PM
Fri, Apr 3Rockingham SpeedwayFS14:30 PM
Fri, Apr 10Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS17:30 PM
Fri, May 1Texas Motor SpeedwayFS18:00 PM
Fri, May 8Watkins Glen InternationalFS14:30 PM
Fri, May 15Dover Motor SpeedwayFS15:00 PM
Fri, May 22Charlotte Motor SpeedwayFS17:30 PM
Fri, May 29Nashville SuperspeedwayFS18:00 PM
Sat, Jun 6Michigan International SpeedwayFS11:30 PM
Fri, Jun 19San Diego (Naval Base Coronado)FS17:00 PM
Sat, Jul 11Lime Rock ParkFS11:00 PM
Sat, Jul 18North Wilkesboro SpeedwayFS112:30 PM
Fri, Jul 24Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkFS18:00 PM
Fri, Aug 14Richmond RacewayFS17:30 PM
Sat, Aug 22New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayFS11:30 PM
Thu, Sep 17Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS18:00 PM
Sat, Sep 26Kansas SpeedwayFS11:00 PM
Fri, Oct 9Charlotte ROVALFOX5:00 PM
Fri, Oct 16Phoenix RacewayFS17:30 PM
Fri, Oct 23Talladega SuperspeedwayFS14:00 PM
Fri, Oct 30Martinsville SpeedwayFS16:00 PM
Fri, Nov 6(NASCAR Championship) Homestead-Miami SpeedwayFS17:30 PM

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Collars & Co. Becomes Official Apparel Partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Welcomes Jimmie Johnson as Brand Ambassador

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Champion!
08:15
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 11.12.25

Official Release -
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series concludes its season this weekend at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California, offering one last chance for Team Toyota drivers to capture a Wally Trophy in 2025.
Read more

Collars & Co. Becomes Official Apparel Partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Welcomes Jimmie Johnson...

Official Release -
Collars & Co., the Shark Tank-backed menswear brand redefining men’s apparel, today announced NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson as its newest brand ambassador.
Read more

Aitken joins Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA

Official Release -
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA announced today its 2026 driver roster highlighting continuity with an influx of additional Hypercar/Grand Touring Prototype experience for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season.
Read more

ELITE COMPANY ON THE LINE FOR FUNNY CAR’S AUSTIN PROCK & MATT HAGAN AT...

Official Release -
For a third straight season, either Austin Prock or Matt Hagan will end up with the Funny Car world championship at this weekend’s 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category