NASCAR Announces 2026 Season Start Times and Networks for All National Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 12, 2025) – NASCAR today released official start times and networks for the 2026 season for its three national series.

FOX kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series season at Bowman Gray Stadium (Sunday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. ET). Its first FS1 events are DAYTONA 500 Qualifying (Wednesday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. ET) and the DAYTONA Duel (Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. ET) that set the field for the DAYTONA 500 on FOX (Sunday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET). New additions to the FOX slate include Watkins Glen International (Sunday, May 10, 3 p.m. ET on FS1) and the first NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover (Sunday, May 17, 3 p.m. ET on FS1). Races on FOX include: EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta (Sunday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m. ET), Circuit of the Americas (Sunday, March 1, 3:30 p.m. ET), Kansas Speedway (Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m. ET) and Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 26, 3 p.m. ET).

Prime Video opens its second NASCAR season at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 24, 6 p.m. ET). It returns to Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m. ET), Michigan International Speedway (Sunday, June 7, 3 p.m. ET) and Pocono Raceway (Sunday, June 14, 3 p.m. ET). Prime Video concludes its portion of the schedule with the new street-course event in San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado (Sunday, June 21, 4 p.m. ET).

TNT Sports takes the reins at Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 28, 3:30 p.m. ET), kicking off the second In-Season Challenge before the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway (Sunday, July 5, 6 p.m. ET) for the first time since 2019. TNT will also head back to EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta (Sunday, July 12, 7 p.m. ET), broadcast the first points-paying event at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m. ET) since 1996, and travel to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 26, 2 p.m. ET).

USA Sports will close out the season, airing the final 14 races across USA Network, and NBC and Peacock, starting with Iowa Speedway on USA Network (Sunday, Aug. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET). After the regular season finale at DAYTONA International Speedway (Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock, USA Sports is home to the entire NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will conclude the season on NBC and Peacock with Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m. ET), Martinsville Speedway (Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. ET), and the return of the NASCAR Championship to Homestead-Miami Speedway (Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.) for the first time since 2019.

The CW Network returns following a historic first season as the exclusive destination for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at DAYTONA International Speedway (Saturday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. ET). Highlights of the 33-race slate include the return to Rockingham Speedway over Easter weekend (Saturday, April 4, 2:30 p.m. ET), San Diego (Saturday, June 20, 5 p.m. ET) and the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Sunday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. ET).

FOX Sports remains the home of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and will broadcast 23 races on FS1. Two additional races will air on FOX, including the inaugural Grand Prix at St. Petersburg (Saturday, Feb. 28, 12 p.m. ET) and the Charlotte ROVAL Playoff race (Friday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. ET).

Announced previously, FOX will air all 20 ARCA Menards Series races between FOX, FS1 and FS2, beginning with the season opener at DAYTONA International Speedway (Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX).

NASCAR Cup Series

DATE RACE PLATFORM START (ET) Sun, Feb 1 Clash (Bowman Gray Stadium) FOX 8:00 PM Thu, Feb 12 Daytona – Duel FS1 7:00 PM Sun, Feb 15 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 PM Sun, Feb 22 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) FOX 3:00 PM Sun, Mar 1 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) FOX 3:30 PM Sun, Mar 8 Phoenix Raceway FS1 3:30 PM Sun, Mar 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 PM Sun, Mar 22 Darlington Raceway FS1 3:00 PM Sun, Mar 29 Martinsville Speedway FS1 3:30 PM Sun, Apr 12 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 3:00 PM Sun, Apr 19 Kansas Speedway FOX 2:00 PM Sun, Apr 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 3:00 PM Sun, May 3 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 3:30 PM Sun, May 10 Watkins Glen International FS1 3:00 PM Sun, May 17 All Star (Dover Motor Speedway) FS1 3:00 PM Sun, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway Prime 6:00 PM Sun, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway Prime 7:00 PM Sun, Jun 7 Michigan International Speedway Prime 3:00 PM Sun, Jun 14 Pocono Raceway Prime 3:00 PM Sun, Jun 21 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Prime 4:00 PM Sun, Jun 28 Sonoma Raceway TNT 3:30 PM Sun, Jul 5 Chicagoland Speedway TNT 6:00 PM Sun, Jul 12 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) TNT 7:00 PM Sun, Jul 19 North Wilkesboro Speedway TNT 7:00 PM Sun, Jul 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway TNT 2:00 PM Sun, Aug 9 Iowa Speedway USA 3:30 PM Sat, Aug 15 Richmond Raceway USA 7:00 PM Sun, Aug 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA 3:00 PM Sat, Aug 29 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30 PM Sun, Sep 6 Darlington Raceway USA 5:00 PM Sun, Sep 13 World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis) USA 3:00 PM Sat, Sep 19 Bristol Motor Speedway USA 7:30 PM Sun, Sep 27 Kansas Speedway USA 3:00 PM Sun, Oct 4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USA 5:30 PM Sun, Oct 11 Charlotte ROVAL USA 3:00 PM Sun, Oct 18 Phoenix Raceway USA 3:00 PM Sun, Oct 25 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2:00 PM Sun, Nov 1 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2:00 PM Sun, Nov 8 NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway) NBC 3:00 PM

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

DATE RACE PLATFORM START (ET) Sat, Feb 14 Daytona International Speedway CW 5:00 PM Sat, Feb 21 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) CW 5:00 PM Sat, Feb 28 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) CW 3:00 PM Sat, Mar 7 Phoenix Raceway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Mar 14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Mar 21 Darlington Raceway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Mar 28 Martinsville Speedway CW 3:30 PM Sat, Apr 4 Rockingham Speedway CW 2:30 PM Sat, Apr 11 Bristol Motor Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Apr 18 Kansas Speedway CW 7:00 PM Sat, Apr 25 Talladega Superspeedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, May 2 Texas Motor Speedway CW 3:30 PM Sat, May 9 Watkins Glen International CW 4:00 PM Sat, May 16 Dover Motor Speedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway CW 5:00 PM Sat, May 30 Nashville Superspeedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Jun 13 Pocono Raceway CW 4:00 PM Sat, Jun 20 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) CW 5:00 PM Sat, Jun 27 Sonoma Raceway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Jul 4 Chicagoland Speedway CW 5:30 PM Sat, Jul 11 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) CW 7:00 PM Sat, Jul 25 Indianapolis Motor Speedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, Aug 8 Iowa Speedway CW 5:00 PM Fri, Aug 28 Daytona International Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Sep 5 Darlington Raceway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Sep 12 World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis) CW 7:30 PM Fri, Sep 18 Bristol Motor Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Oct 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Oct 10 Charlotte ROVAL CW 4:00 PM Sat, Oct 17 Phoenix Raceway CW 7:30 PM Sat, Oct 24 Talladega Superspeedway CW 3:30 PM Sat, Oct 31 Martinsville Speedway CW 4:00 PM Sat, Nov 7 (NASCAR Championship) Homestead-Miami Speedway CW 5:00 PM

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

DATE RACE PLATFORM START (ET) Fri, Feb 13 Daytona International Speedway FS1 7:30 PM Sat, Feb 21 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) FS1 1:30 PM Sat, Feb 28 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg FOX 12:00 PM Fri, Mar 20 Darlington Raceway FS1 7:30 PM Fri, Apr 3 Rockingham Speedway FS1 4:30 PM Fri, Apr 10 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 7:30 PM Fri, May 1 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 8:00 PM Fri, May 8 Watkins Glen International FS1 4:30 PM Fri, May 15 Dover Motor Speedway FS1 5:00 PM Fri, May 22 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 7:30 PM Fri, May 29 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 PM Sat, Jun 6 Michigan International Speedway FS1 1:30 PM Fri, Jun 19 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) FS1 7:00 PM Sat, Jul 11 Lime Rock Park FS1 1:00 PM Sat, Jul 18 North Wilkesboro Speedway FS1 12:30 PM Fri, Jul 24 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park FS1 8:00 PM Fri, Aug 14 Richmond Raceway FS1 7:30 PM Sat, Aug 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway FS1 1:30 PM Thu, Sep 17 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8:00 PM Sat, Sep 26 Kansas Speedway FS1 1:00 PM Fri, Oct 9 Charlotte ROVAL FOX 5:00 PM Fri, Oct 16 Phoenix Raceway FS1 7:30 PM Fri, Oct 23 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 4:00 PM Fri, Oct 30 Martinsville Speedway FS1 6:00 PM Fri, Nov 6 (NASCAR Championship) Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 7:30 PM

