Jimmie Johnson Set to Return to Hometown for NASCAR San Diego Weekend

STATESVILLE, N.C. (November 5, 2025) — Today at Brandweek in Atlanta, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner Jimmie Johnson announced he will return to his California roots next June, as it is his intention to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series event during the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend.

The event, slated for June 19–21, 2026, marks NASCAR’s first-ever race at Naval Base Coronado, bringing the sport’s top stars to one of America’s most iconic coastal settings. For Johnson, born and raised in nearby El Cajon, California, the race represents a deeply personal “bucket-list” moment in a career already filled with milestone achievements.

“Growing up just miles from San Diego, I dreamed about racing here in a NASCAR vehicle someday, but I never thought it would be possible. I just came to the realization that there would be no way NASCAR could race in that city – as there would be nowhere to put a track,” said Johnson. “So, it’s just mind-blowing to me that NASCAR made this a reality. To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family, and friends, and do it with Carvana and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream.”

For Johnson, the weekend symbolizes not only a return to competition, but a celebration of his roots.

“When I think about everything this sport has given me and where it all started, being able to race in San Diego at this level feels like my career has come full circle,” Johnson added. “Starting out on two wheels racing motorcycles throughout the west coast and now being able to race on four in the same region is something I never thought I would see. Additionally, my grandparents were military and are buried in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery nearby the base, so it’s an honor to race there – this is going to be very special.”

Carvana, a longtime partner of Johnson’s, will once again be along for the ride in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for this special “SoCal” appearance. The partnership continues a multi-year relationship built on creativity, authenticity, and storytelling—values that perfectly align with Johnson’s own legacy.

Carvana will unveil the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE paint scheme that will compete in San Diego in the near future.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.