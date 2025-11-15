Other Series PR
Brody Roa at Perris Auto Speedway earlier in 2025. Doug Allen photo.

Brody Roa Closes Out His 2025 Season With Another Top-10 Finish

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Cypress, CA – November 13, 2025 — Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa wrapped up his 2025 campaign with a gritty seventh-place finish in the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series finale last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. The result capped a remarkably consistent season, giving the fan favorite 12 top-10 finishes in 14 starts.

Roa entered the night after qualifying fifth in the previous two races. This time, however, he drew a late pill for time trials. By the time he hit the track, most of the early fast laps were fading. Even so, his 16.838 was solid—but it shook out to just 13th-quick overall.

A strong second-place finish in his heat showed that Roa and the #91R were gearing up to make noise in the 30-lap season finale.

In front of one of the biggest crowds of the year at the famed Riverside County half-mile, Roa was forced to roll off on the inside of row seven. Not ideal for any driver—but a bonus for fans who love watching the 34-year-old charge through the pack. And charge he did.

When the toughest field of the season came to the green at the track that opened in 1996, fans had no idea they were about to witness an open-wheel slugfest—with Roa right in the heart of it. The 2023 USAC/CRA champion wasted no time slicing forward. By halfway he was entrenched in the top 10, and he kept climbing until the checkered flag. Roa passed six cars in the 30-lapper—only two drivers passed more.

Even with most of his racing concentrated at Perris and only three out-of-town trips, Roa’s strong finale lifted him to 10th in the final 2025 USAC/CRA standings. His average finish across 13 USAC/CRA features and one USCS event was an impressive 6.57. He also bagged five USAC/CRA heat-race wins—topped only by two full-time series regulars.

Roa is now exploring a possible return to January’s Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which would be his first appearance in the prestigious race since 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

You can listen to an interview Roa did when he joined Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show for an interview the day after his October 18th win:
http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio25/RACERRADIO251026.mp3
(Roa’s segment begins around the 25-minute mark).

Roa would like to thank his 2025 sponsors, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Burris Racing, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Champion Race Fuel, Molecule, and Wilwood Disc Brakes.  If you would like to be a marketing partner with the team in 2026, contact Roa using the information at the top of this release. 

Brody Roa’s 2025 Race Results

3/1/25        Perris Auto Speedway          USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         5th A Main 

4/5/25        Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         6th A Main

4/11/25      Central Arizona Speedway    USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         11th A Main

4/12/25      Central Arizona Speedway    USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         6th A Main

5/24/25      Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         8th A Main

6/7/25        Bakersfield Speedway          USCS Sprint Cars                 7th A Main

6/21/25      Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         17th A Main

 8/16/25     Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         4th A Main

9/13/25      Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         8th A Main

9/27/25      Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         3rd A Main

10/4/24      Mohave Valley Raceway       USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         6th A Main

10/18/25    Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         1st A Main

11/1/25      Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         5th A Main

11/8/25      Perris Auto Speedway           USAC/CRA Sprint Cars         6th A Main

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Concludes His 2025 Sprint Car Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Riverton, Illinois, will pilot the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet entry for JRM's second consecutive attempt of starting the Daytona 500 in 2026.
Read more

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson Celebrated in Front of Hundreds at Hometown Elk...

Official Release -
Kyle Larson honored for a championship parade and ceremony in hometown of Elk Grove, CA
Read more

WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP ARRIVES IN VANCOUVER FOR ROUND 2 CANADIAN GP AT BC PLACE

Official Release -
The FIM World Supercross Championship continues its 2025 season this weekend as the championship arrives at BC Place for Round 2
Read more

Grillo’s Pickles Returns to Front Row Motorsports for Third Season

Official Release -
Grillo’s Pickles has announced an extension to their partnership with Front Row Motorsports to span across both Gilliland’s and Noah Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horses for the 2026 Cup Series season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category