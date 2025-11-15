Brody Roa Closes Out His 2025 Season With Another Top-10 Finish

Cypress, CA – November 13, 2025 — Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa wrapped up his 2025 campaign with a gritty seventh-place finish in the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series finale last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. The result capped a remarkably consistent season, giving the fan favorite 12 top-10 finishes in 14 starts.

Roa entered the night after qualifying fifth in the previous two races. This time, however, he drew a late pill for time trials. By the time he hit the track, most of the early fast laps were fading. Even so, his 16.838 was solid—but it shook out to just 13th-quick overall.

A strong second-place finish in his heat showed that Roa and the #91R were gearing up to make noise in the 30-lap season finale.

In front of one of the biggest crowds of the year at the famed Riverside County half-mile, Roa was forced to roll off on the inside of row seven. Not ideal for any driver—but a bonus for fans who love watching the 34-year-old charge through the pack. And charge he did.

When the toughest field of the season came to the green at the track that opened in 1996, fans had no idea they were about to witness an open-wheel slugfest—with Roa right in the heart of it. The 2023 USAC/CRA champion wasted no time slicing forward. By halfway he was entrenched in the top 10, and he kept climbing until the checkered flag. Roa passed six cars in the 30-lapper—only two drivers passed more.

Even with most of his racing concentrated at Perris and only three out-of-town trips, Roa’s strong finale lifted him to 10th in the final 2025 USAC/CRA standings. His average finish across 13 USAC/CRA features and one USCS event was an impressive 6.57. He also bagged five USAC/CRA heat-race wins—topped only by two full-time series regulars.

Roa is now exploring a possible return to January’s Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which would be his first appearance in the prestigious race since 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

You can listen to an interview Roa did when he joined Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show for an interview the day after his October 18th win:

http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio25/RACERRADIO251026.mp3

(Roa’s segment begins around the 25-minute mark).

Roa would like to thank his 2025 sponsors, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Burris Racing, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Champion Race Fuel, Molecule, and Wilwood Disc Brakes. If you would like to be a marketing partner with the team in 2026, contact Roa using the information at the top of this release.

Brody Roa’s 2025 Race Results

3/1/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

4/5/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

4/11/25 Central Arizona Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

4/12/25 Central Arizona Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

5/24/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

6/7/25 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 7th A Main

6/21/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

8/16/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 4th A Main

9/13/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

9/27/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

10/4/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

10/18/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 1st A Main

11/1/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

11/8/25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main