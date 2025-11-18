Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA: Season of firsts

Continuity is cornerstone of the foundation in place for 2026 WEC season

DETROIT (November 17, 2025) – Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA was the revelation of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) campaign as the first year works team delivered Cadillac’s maiden victory in the global series, three pole starts – including the 24 Hours of Le Mans to be the first American manufacturer since 1967 to accomplish the feat – and three front row qualifying lockouts.

Cadillac placed fourth in the Manufacturers’ Championship in its third year of WEC competition and moves into the eight-race 2026 season with optimism built on a strong foundation of resilience and potential.

“This season has been a remarkable journey with JOTA. We’ve had so many learnings that we’ve taken away from the full season here,” Cadillac Racing program manager Keely Bosn said. “We’re happy with the overall performance we’ve seen from the team. The collaboration and communication have been so strong that going into the next season we’re extremely excited to continue our partnership with JOTA.”

2025 milestones

First WEC victory (July at Brazil by No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R)

First 24 Hours of Le Mans pole and first of three 1-2 qualifying during season

First Le Mans pole for an American manufacturer since 1967

50th race (WEC/IMSA) for the Cadillac V-Series.R at WEC finale at Bahrain

Other notables

1-2 start and finish in Brazil * No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R the only entry (Hypercar/LMGT3) to score points in all eight WEC races

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R qualified in top 10 in seven of eight WEC races

* No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R (Alex Lynn, Norman Nato, Will Stevens) fall one point short of fourth in Drivers’ Championship

“A season of some massive highs with the front row lockout at Le Mans and the first and second in Brazil,” JOTA Sport founder and director Sam Hignett said. “And great testament to Cadillac and to the team for the 12 to be the only Hypercar to score points in every race, so that’s something we should be really proud of. Good first year, good foundation to move forward on.”

Continuity is the cornerstone. Five drivers return — including Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Lynn who have been part of the Cadillac Hypercar/Grand Touring Prototype program from the beginning – and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance champion Jack Aitken brings additional experience.

No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R: Alex Lynn, Norman Nato, Will Stevens

No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais

“Overall, for the season, it has been a positive year,” Stevens said after a few days of reflection following the Bahrain finale. “The encouraging thing is there were clearly races where we missed points where we should have scored better and deserved to score better. In our first year together with Cadillac and JOTA, honestly a lot of positive things to take away and there are clearly things we can improve on. I’m excited to have a few months to put those things in place.”

Also for 2026, Cadillac has joined other manufacturers in aligning timing of EVO use with the updated aerodynamic homologation. While the V-Series.R retains signature V-Series production design elements, notable changes include removal of front dive planes and winglets and reshaping the rear wing profile.

Updates were incorporated on the three Cadillac Racing Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) cars at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-sanctioned test November 14-15 at Daytona International Speedway in which Aitken Bamber and Stevens participated. The new package will also be included on the Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercars in 2026. Cadillac Racing teams turned 967 laps on Michelin’s new Pilot Sport Endurance tire.

“It’s been a positive couple of days here at Daytona exploring and ticking off items in a variety of conditions, which is what we’re trying to achieve in this test,” Stevens added. “I think the early days are positive. It’s tough to draw conclusions, but nothing seems scary. There are no bad feelings from the aero updates.”

The 2026 WEC season begins March 28 at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar with a 10-hour race.

