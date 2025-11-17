Similar to Ashburn, Virginia, in the United States, the Netherlands has become a global hotspot for VPS hosting thanks to its investment in robust data centers. Servers located in the Netherlands have become the foundation of Europe’s internet. A vps in netherlands offers performance, privacy, and EU-regulated standards that allow businesses and developers to start or expand in Europe. Continue reading to learn more about what a VPS is and why the Netherlands is an appealing option for one.

What is a VPS?

A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a hosting environment in which a single server is divided into multiple virtual machines, with the workload spread across them. Typically, a VPS is allocated a percentage of CPU, RAM, and Storage based on the hosting company’s tier or monthly fee. VPSs are a good option for businesses, startups, and individual users who don’t want to cover the full cost of a dedicated server and can instead meet their needs with a VPS. Some of the core benefits of a VPS include:

Consistent Performance

Root Access

Wide range of Operating Systems

Ability to run and maintain databases, video games, applications, and business-related software.

Quick Scalability

Use-Cases for a Netherlands VPS

Business – A VPS offers a specific number of dedicated resources consistently. This makes them fantastic for online stores, applications, membership services, and more. A Netherlands VPS will also be GDPR compliant, which provides customer trust and legal consistency.

API and Application Development – Dutch servers offer an extremely high uptime alongside more than adequate network performance. Making a VPS here is ideal for staging servers, microservices, CI/CD runners, and API endpoints. Data-handling rules outlined in European regulations also set secure storage standards for logs and user information.

Privacy Deployment and Development – The Netherlands is home to some of the strictest data-protection laws. While not entirely bulletproof, any Dutch host must follow legal procedures before releasing any data.

Game Servers & Live Applications – Thanks to investments in data centers, VPSs in the Netherlands can deliver low-latency gameplay to users across Europe. This also applies to any other use case that requires a low and stable ping, such as VoIP.

Media Hosting – The high data throughput makes a Dutch-based VPS more than capable of video streaming, podcast hosting, or file distribution.

What We Recommend

While there is no shortage of VPS providers in the Netherlands, it’s more about which provider provides the most for your business or startup. Our recommendation is FOTBO, as they offer a competitive price point and comply with the EU’s standards and regulations.

Every VPS provider must compete with giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Digital Ocean (DO). Here’s how FOTBO compares:

FOTBOT AWS DO Specifications 1 CPU 2,5 RAM 15GB NVME 1 CPU 2 RAM 30GB SSD 1 CPU 2 RAM 50GB SSD Pricing 3,80 €/Mon 15,30 €/Mon 11,10 €/Mon Server Strength (Single Core Score) 4261 3016 2551

When it comes to price-to-performance, FOTBO delivers a compelling value proposition. The key differences are stronger CPU performance, significantly cheaper, and fast data storage (NVME). FOTBO also offers the same scalability as its competitors, enabling expansion that meets your business’s needs; however, it is primarily focused on European deployment.

Conclusion

Opting for a VPS in the Netherlands for your business will ensure strong performance, privacy, and compliance with the EU’s standards and regulations. Anyone or any company willing to specialize in European deployments will not be dissatisfied with FOTBO’s predictable pricing, performance, and clarity. For business focused on EU deployments and hosting, securing a Dutch VPS will ensure long-term consistency and performance.