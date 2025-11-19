Best in the Desert to Run Vegas to Reno “The Other Way” for the First Time in History

Tech & Contingency Moves to the Heart of Downtown Reno for the Event’s 30th Anniversary

Las Vegas, NV — November 19th, 2026 — Best in the Desert is proud to announce a historic evolution for one of off-road racing’s most iconic events: the 2026 Casey Folks Vegas to Reno will run “The Other Way” for the first time ever. In celebration of the race’s 30th anniversary, the legendary point-to-point desert race will start in Reno and finish in Las Vegas, reversing the traditional direction that has defined the event since its inception.

The Off-Road Festival (Tech & Contingency) will be held in downtown Reno on Virginia Street, directly underneath the city’s world-famous Welcome to Reno arch. Designed to mirror the energy and fan experience of The Mint 400’s Fremont Street format, the Reno Off-Road Festival will bring thousands of fans face-to-face with race vehicles, teams, vendors, and major brands. Reno’s vibrant downtown—famous for its mix of gaming history, arts culture, neon-lit streets, and walkable urban core—will serve as the perfect stage for racers and fans to kick off the 30th anniversary celebration.

Exhibitor space for Vegas to Reno Off-Road Festival is now open on this page.

“For the 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something truly unforgettable,” said Best in the Desert Co-Owner/CMO, Bryan Folks. “For 30 years, this race has pushed the limits of off-road competition, and running Vegas to Reno the other way is the perfect way to honor his spirit of innovation and open up an entirely new strategic challenge. New terrain flow, new pace, new notes – the whole thing feels fresh. Reno is going to come alive with race energy, and crossing that finish line in Las Vegas is going to be something teams never forget. Between the Reno Off-Road Festival, expanded qualifying, and the new Legends Rally fun run, this will be a year racers talk about for decades.”

Originally founded by Casey Folks in 1996, Vegas to Reno has grown into one of the largest and most prestigious off-road races in North America. Over three decades, it has become a proving ground for the world’s best desert racers, a battleground where champions are made, and a cornerstone of American off-road culture. Running the 2026 race “the other way” is a tribute to Casey’s vision and relentless drive to innovate.

For 2026, Best in the Desert will debut the Vegas to Reno Legends Rally, a special fun-run and community ride designed for racers, OEMs, and off-road truck enthusiasts. This unique experience allows participants to preview the reversed race course, build course notes, fine-tune race files and share a once-in-a-lifetime ride through Nevada’s most iconic desert landscapes.

Participation will be extremely limited. Registration for the Vegas to Reno Legends Rally will open in three waves, beginning with 25 racer-only slots on Saturday, December 20th. To register for wave one, racers must be officially registered for the 2026 Vegas to Reno Off-Road Race (deposit only required).

2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship Schedule:

The Parker 400 – Parker, AZ – January 21–25

The Mint 400 – Las Vegas, NV – March 4–8

Silver State 300 – Tonopah, NV – April 22–26

Vegas to Reno Legends Rally – Reno, NV – July 23–26

Vegas to Reno – Reno, NV – August 13–16

Laughlin Desert Classic – Laughlin, NV – October 15–19

About the American Off-Road Racing Championship:

The American Off-Road Racing Championship (AORC) is the premier desert off-road racing league in North America, created through the unification of Best in the Desert (BITD) and Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD).

Best in the Desert, founded in 1984 by legendary racer Casey Folks, is the longest-running and most respected off-road racing series in the U.S., with a legacy that includes iconic events like Vegas to Reno, the Silver State 300, the Parker 425, and the Laughlin Desert Classic.

Unlimited Off-Road Racing, established by the Martelli Brothers in 2023, produces world-class events such as The Mint 400, The California 300, and The Parker 400. UNLTD is recognized for its focus on innovation, storytelling, and large-scale racer participation, with events known for high car counts, challenging courses, pre-running, and family-friendly fan experiences near major markets.

Together under the AORC banner, BITD and UNLTD preserve the heritage of desert racing while building its future—offering racers, sponsors, and fans a unified championship built on clarity, consistency, and world-class competition.