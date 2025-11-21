ROLLIE MILLER NAMED GENERAL MANAGER AT LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 21, 2025) – NHRA officials are thrilled to announce today that Rollie Miller has been named general manager at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Miller, who started in the role on Nov. 17 and is based out of NHRA’s Indianapolis office, brings a wealth of experience to the role, including nearly 10 years as a member of NHRA Safety Safari before an extensive role as ProMedia, NMRA and NMCA General Manager and National Event Director.

Miller will report to NHRA Vice President of Finance Tim Erdmann and will be responsible for the day-to-day operation at legendary Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which features a wide variety of events and motorsports, including the world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend, as well as a NASCAR Truck Series event and Formula Drift.

Before his new role with NHRA, Miller worked as a member of Simpson NHRA Safety Safari from 2005 through the 2013 campaign, and then was named the national event director and general manager for ProMedia, NMRA and NMCA that same year. He remained in that role through 2024, managing day-to-day operations of all departments for a national event schedule that featured 12-15 races each season.

He was named senior event manager for FM3 Performance Marketing last November before taking the role at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“Rollie has displayed a longtime commitment to drag racing and has showcased proven leadership in the sport, making him an ideal fit to lead Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park,” Erdmann said. “He has a strong understanding of our operations and a great passion for NHRA drag racing, and with his guidance, we’re confident IRP will continue to grow and uphold its legacy as one of the premier facilities in motorsports.”

Chief among Miller’s responsibilities this season is overseeing the first phase of a multi-year, multi-phase project was completed at the facility, including the completion and debut of the new Wally Parks Tower, and renovation of suites above the dragstrip’s west side grandstands.

The second phase will focus on drainage and will be a key part of the long-term plan that will create an improved parking and entry experience for fans.

“I am extremely thrilled to step into this role of general manager at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park,” Miller said. “This is a historic facility that continues to thrive and grow, and it’s an honor to be part of the exciting future here. I look forward to working closely with race teams, fans and track partners to continue building on IRP’s incredible success and making sure it remains a centerpiece in motorsports.”

The dragstrip at IRP also features racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and several other races, while the oval includes a full schedule each season.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.