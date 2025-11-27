RICHARD GADSON’S LONG JOURNEY PAYS OFF WITH PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2025) – Richard Gadson’s dream has always been to race motorcycles. That dream was realized on a whole new level last year when he joined the storied Vance & Hines team for his rookie season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

A solid rookie year paved the way for something even more special in 2025: a breakout season and, ultimately, a world championship in the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks. Gadson’s journey has always been inspirational, but this year turned into a magical ride for the standout performer.

In a year full of firsts – from his first victory to his first No. 1 qualifier to his first time in the points lead – Gadson experienced a number of surreal moments. But clutch performances in the Countdown to the Championship, including wins in Charlotte and Dallas, helped take the 2025 campaign to a place he may have realized wasn’t possible.

He held off teammate Gaige Herrera, who was seeking his third straight world title, and claimed a championship of his own, an accomplishment that still hasn’t sunk in.

“It was a big emotional roller coaster and the journey of it all,” Gadson said. “Last year was a really hard season to get through and this year, still trying to find that groove. Once we found it around Charlotte 1 and then Bristol, you kind of started to feel like you belonged, feeling like you can run at the top of the class.

“There’s a lot of tough competitors. My teammate, Gage, you know, I want to take a minute to give him his flowers. You know, I got a lot of respect for him. Gaige has been a dominant figure and I didn’t know who would stop that. He pushes you and I’ve worked my butt off to get here. It’s a pretty crazy thought to be the world champion.”

Gadson had several near-misses in his rookie year in 2024, but the turning point came in Bristol this season when he rolled to his first career victory in the category. The elation was evident and it helped take Gadson to an entirely new level.

He won again in Sonoma, claiming his first No. 1 qualifier in the process, and took over the points lead in the Countdown to the Championship with his victory at the fall four-wide race in Charlotte.

It’s a lead he never relinquished as he and Herrera dueled down the stretch. Gadson advanced to the semifinals in St. Louis and Dallas proved to be the difference. He qualified No. 1 and won the race, building enough of a lead to hold off Herrera, who won in Las Vegas.

Gadson finished the season with four wins, six trips to the final round and two No. 1 qualifiers, as the rider and bike reached new levels this season. Gadson credited crew chief Eddie Krawiec for helping him become a better rider and that proved pivotal down the stretch in 2025.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to be better. That never stops,” Gadson said. “Eddie and I had a similar mindset this year, and that was to prove a point. Gaige and Andrew have changed our class, and they’ve raised the bar.

“Eddie and I both had to dig deep and figure out in what ways we can be better individually, and then how we mix that together and make us better on results. I think we really came a long way this year. I think the performance of the bike and my performance has improved all year, and just racing with that extra chip on your shoulder was that extra motivation we needed.”

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series kicks off its 75th anniversary season in 2026 on March 5-8 with the NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway.

