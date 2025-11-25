Trans Am TA Sprint Championship to Debut in 2026

50-Mile Sprint Race Championship to Utilize TA2 Cars

CHARLOTTE (November 25, 2025) – The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is excited to announce a new sprint-race competition debuting in 2026, the TA Sprint Championship. Designed to provide racers with the opportunity to compete under the Trans Am Series banner in shorter races and with reduced entry fees, the TA Sprint Championship will consist of TA2-based cars that can currently compete in the Trans Am Series, as well as older TA2 cars running in the SCCA Club Racing GT2 class, and other club racing platforms.

Races will be 50 miles or 35 minutes, with the shortened distances making the move to the Trans Am Series easier for drivers accustomed to running sprint races in their club series.

Entry fees will be $1,800 per race, with a season-ending purse that will pay out $10,000 to first place, $7,000 to second place, $5,000 to third place, $2,000 to fourth place and $1,000 to fifth place. Championship trophies will also be awarded to the top-three finishers in points.

TA Sprint will host five races, which will be held on Trans Am event weekends. The championship will debut at Sebring International Raceway, followed by a race at Lime Rock Park. Then, Road America will be a doubleheader weekend with two races, followed by the season finale at Watkins Glen International in July. The championship will count a driver’s best four results, and competitors must participate in a minimum of four races to be eligible for the title or associated prize money.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the TA Sprint Championship”, said Trans Am President, Andy Lally. “With shorter races and a limited schedule, we believe that TA Sprint will be an exciting opportunity for non-Pro club racers who want to experience a professional-level event with live streaming. With TA Sprint holding its own races, it’s a great first step for those who may want to eventually step up into our TA2 Pro/Am Challenge. TA Sprint will also be a great place for sportsman drivers who previously ran in the TA2 class and appreciated racing in a professionally-run series, but have stepped back to racing in a club series due to business or personal reasons.”

2026 TA Sprint Schedule:

February 26-March 1 – Sebring International Raceway (Sebring, Fla.)

May 21-23 – Lime Rock Park (Lakeville, Conn.)

June 25-28 – Road America Doubleheader (Elkhart Lake, Wis.)

July 16-19 – Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

For more information about joining the TA Sprint Championship, please email alally@gotransam.com.

The Trans Am Series’ 60th-Anniversary season will kick off February 26-March 1, 2026 at Sebring International Raceway.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. Founded in 1966, the Trans Am Series and has excited audiences for nearly 60 years with its combination of powerful American muscle cars and elite GT cars from around the world. With several diverse and competitive classes of racecars and both National and Western Championships, Trans Am offers something for every fan and every competitor. The series will host 11 events nationwide in 2026. For more information, visit GoTransAm.com.