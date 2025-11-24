Penske Entertainment Earns SBJ ‘Best Places to Work in Sports’ Honor

MiscellaneousOther Series PR
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Nov. 24, 2025) – Penske Entertainment has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in Sports” for 2025 by “Sports Business Journal.”

The prestigious distinction is awarded annually to sports and entertainment organizations displaying unwavering and innovative commitment to their employees. Selections are informed by a comprehensive survey that measures employee satisfaction and cultural progress.

“This recognition is extra special because it’s informed by direct insights and feedback from staff – it truly reflects the voice of our team,” said Penske Entertainment Chief Talent Office Kristin Weeden. “At Penske Entertainment, we’re building a culture that listens, takes action and is inclusive. We know this creates an environment that rewards hard work, drives innovation and ultimately helps us best serve our fans at INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway with world-class events.”

In recent years, Penske Entertainment has enhanced decision making by creating clear channels for input and giving team members meaningful opportunities to influence workplace initiatives. The organization has deepened its investment in employees by rolling out enhanced parental leave, launching a tuition assistance benefit and building partnerships that support continuous learning and development.

The SBJ’s full list of “Best Places to Work in Sports” was released today and can be viewed here.

Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation, is home to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions. Indianapolis Motor Speedway has hosted the world’s largest single-day sporting event – the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race – for more than 100 years. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues to be the premier open-wheel racing series in North America and is the most competitive championship in the world. IMS Productions is a leading video services and production company.

