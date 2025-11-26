Choose Cash for Cars to turn your old car into real money

Have you ever thought that an old asset could still bring you a valuable return? Take a look at the car sitting in your driveway or a second vehicle that is not in your routine use. That older and rusty car can bring you a decent amount if you decide to sell it with a cash for cars service.

Selling your unused vehicle helps you make space in your compact apartment, simplifying your busier life.

Instant payment | no waiting weeks to get cash for your car

When you list your car online, you may encounter non-serious buyers, lowball offers, tyre-kickers, and endless negotiations. But you can save time and energy by choosing Metro Car Removal to get cash for your car quickly.

You only need to follow three simple steps to get cash for your car.

Get a quote. Approve it. Get paid on the spot.

Sell your car in any condition

You do not need to worry about cleaning, repairs or paperwork hassles. You can sell it in any condition with Metro Car Removal.

Old cars

Scratched or dented cars

Accident-damaged or written off-vehicles

Cars with engine or transmission issues

Unwanted or unused vehicles

Free towing makes it effortless

If your vehicle won’t start, is immovable, has a dead battery, has major engine issues, or is not safe to drive, Metro Car Removal can solve your problem. They simply come to your location and tow your car free of charge.

Eco-friendly recycling

If you want cash for your car and are also concerned about the recycling process then you can trust this service. The company prioritizes eco-friendly recycling. Metal is properly recycled, reusable parts are salvaged, and waste is processed properly.

How Much Cash Can You Get for Your Car?

When you decide to sell your car to get cash, you instantly think, what you will get in return. You cannot get a quick answer, as it depends on different factors.

Car’s model

Its Age

Condition of the car

Scrap metal prices

Resalable parts

We offer high value for your vehicle. Even scrap cars are highly valued because we recognize that recyclable parts hold value.

The best time to choose a cash for cars service

This service is not only suitable for unused cars. You can also use it when you feel your car is not working smoothly you can consider replacing it with a better one. When your vehicle sends you to the mechanic frequently, then it’s the perfect time to get cash for it. It’s not good to spend money on repairing the same vehicle again and again; it’s just a waste of time and money. Here are some conditions when you should sell your car.

You do not use your car on a daily basis.

Your car is too old (about 10 years old).

Car is causing financial stress.

FAQs

Can I sell my non-working car?

Yes, a non-working car can be sold. Buyers can purchase it for its usable parts because they know the metal is worth something.

Is it better to sell parts of a car separately or the whole car?

It depends on your time and skills. If you have time and experience in selling parts you can try it. You will usually get more money in this way. If you run short of time sell the whole car. It will save your time and pay you instantly.

What should I do before selling my car?

You should remove all personal belongings from your car and also take off your license plates.

Where can I sell my car to get cash in return?

You can choose Metro Car Removal to get cash for your car. This company offers the competitive value for your vehicle and offers you instant payment.

How will I get paid?

Most services pay you on the spot after vehicle collection, but some may pay you via electronic funds transfer (EFT).