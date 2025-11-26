HSR and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Announce Multi-Year Extension with HSR as the Official Sanctioning Body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Events

HSR Continues as the Sanctioning Body of both the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Through 2028

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 25, 2025) – Officials of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) announced today that HSR will continue as the official sanctioning body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Monterey Pre-Reunion through at least 2028.

Debuting in an initial multi-year partnership at the Monterey Reunions in 2021, HSR has grown in its relationship with the premier historic motorsports celebrations throughout this decade. HSR has provided since its introduction to the Monterey Reunions its ample collective experience and expertise in race event operations, full technical scrutineering, entry vetting and review, competition officiating and additional operational and on-track areas that play a key role in keeping both big events run smoothly.

The growth HSR has supported at the Monterey Reunions includes the addition of the successful Corkscrew Hillclimb to the sanctioning body’s competition oversight in 2022, an instantly popular event that has become a “must-see” for fans and competitors alike since its introduction.

Marking its fifth anniversary at the Monterey Reunion events this past August, the HSR contingent that annually provides the support is primarily an experienced group of historic and vintage motorsports professionals who work nearly two weeks straight at WeatherTech Raceway each year.

The majority of the HSR officials have worked every Pre-Reunion and Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion event since HSR took on the sanctioning role in 2021, but this year the HSR team operated under the new leadership of HSR President John Doonan.

Adding HSR to his established role as IMSA President at the beginning of 2025, Doonan continues the great work and leadership of David Hinton, who was a co-owner and previous President of HSR for more than a decade before guiding the sale of the sanctioning body to IMSA early in 2022. Hinton now serves as HSR Race Chairman for these two events in Monterey.

The biggest event of the overall Monterey Car Week, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is open only to entries that, through a vetting process of which HSR fills a key role, have validated authenticity, race provenance and period-correct compliance.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion recently received the Motorsport Event of the Year Award at the International Historic Motoring Awards (IHMA) ceremony at the Peninsula London Hotel on Friday, November 14. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s venerated motorsports event, which hosted its 51st running in August, was recognized as the pinnacle of collector car competitive motorsport events. This marks the second time the event has been named Motorsport Event of the Year, having previously taken home the award in 2022.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports and Pre-Reunion Tickets are available by calling 1 (831) 242-8200 or online at WeatherTechRaceway.com.

Mel Harder, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: “We’re pleased to extend our partnership with HSR. Their expertise and commitment to historic racing strengthen the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and help us deliver an unparalleled experience for our participants and fans.”

John Doonan, HSR President: “After another fantastic Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion this past August, all of us at HSR are delighted and excited to continue at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in our first multi-year agreement with Friends of Laguna Seca. We first worked with Mel Harder, April Henderson and everyone on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca team in 2025 and look forward to an even closer alliance in the coming years in helping this great new management team achieve our collective goals of making the Monterey Motorsports Reunion events even bigger. It is truly an honor for HSR to be a part of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion.”

About WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a world-renowned motorsport facility located in Monterey, California, operated and managed by Friends of Laguna Seca, a 501c (3) non-profit. Nestled among scenic hills, it has a rich history of hosting premier racing events, making it a favorite destination for motorsport enthusiasts from around the world. The 2.238-mile raceway features 11 challenging turns and approximately 180 feet of elevation change, including the world-famous Corkscrew, providing a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is committed to delivering top-tier racing and entertainment experiences year after year. Find out how you can get involved at FriendsofLagunaSeca.org.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is the premier vintage and historic racing series in North America. It was formed in the mid-1970s with an inaugural event at Road Atlanta and became a part of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in 2022. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate and enjoy the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/,on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.