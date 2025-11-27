Race for RP and McLaren Trophy America Celebrate a Landmark 2025 Season of Awareness, Advocacy, and Impact

Monrovia, CA (Wednesday, November 26, 2025) – The 2025 McLaren Trophy America (MTA) season marked a breakthrough year for the partnership between Race for RP and McLaren, demonstrating how motorsport can serve as a powerful global platform for awareness, advocacy, and fundraising for autoimmune disease research.

One year ago, McLaren announced the launch of McLaren Trophy America, and Race for RP committed to entering the series as both a competitor and a cause-driven partner. Twelve months later, the results speak for themselves.

With a successful season on track and a rapidly expanding base of supporters, the 2025 season proved that high-performance racing can meaningfully accelerate progress for patients living with Relapsing Polychondritis (RP) and other autoimmune conditions.

Thanks to the unified efforts of RP Motorsports by Forte Racing, the McLaren community, and the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation, 2025 delivered one of the most impactful years in Race for RP’s history. Awareness increased across the paddock and beyond, and new philanthropic momentum elevated the mission to new heights.

Midway through the season, McLaren introduced the “Win a Hot Lap” fundraising initiative, inviting fans to scan a QR code and donate to the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation for the chance to experience hot laps in McLaren Trophy machinery. The effort brought in new donors, engaged fans in a unique way, and helped move the mission forward with every contribution.

To close the season, McLaren and the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation collaborated on two successful auctions. The first took place at the 2025 MTA Finish Line Social Fueled for Race for RP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway following the final race of the season. The second was held at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK during the McLaren Trophy Championship Awards, where Race for RP was featured on stage before an enthusiastic international audience. Both events raised significant resources for research and expanded awareness among global industry leaders.

As the season concluded, Neil Langberg, co-driver of the No. 53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy Evo, reflected on the impact of the year and the deepening commitment behind it.

“Last year at this time, McLaren announced a new series, the McLaren Trophy America. We said that Relapsing Polychondritis Motorsport would be in it and be a sponsorship partner. Fast forward 12 months and it’s easy to see these were very good decisions.

With lots of test days, five race weekends, ten races, and multiple podiums in our mirrors, the motorsports community has once again proven its ability to aid us in driving awareness and accelerating research into autoimmune diseases.

This year we had two very successful fundraising events and made countless new advocates and relationships for our future endeavors. The year was topped off with a black-tie gala at the McLaren Technology Centre, with Race for RP as a featured speaker to a very large and receptive audience.

Racing has always been about the people—the teams, the techs, coaches, and drivers. Our team is strong, and we will continue to race, as always, for patients with RP, like my wife, Nancy, and for other patients with autoimmune diseases. We race to test and find answers. We race for change. These diseases are not incurable—just underfunded. As we prepare to race again in ’26, we hope more donors will join us in this race, because it never ends.”

As support for the Race for RP mission grew throughout the paddock, the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation emphasized the importance of the partnership. Foundation President David Bammert stated:

“We’re deeply grateful for the unwavering support that McLaren Trophy has provided to Race for RP and the RP Foundation. Race for RP is dedicated to advancing RP research, and that mission depends on people recognizing our purpose and work. The McLaren Trophy not only amplifies our visibility but also provides invaluable opportunities to share our story and drive awareness.”

Representing the leadership behind the program, Jon Miller, Program Manager for RP Motorsports, spoke to the significance of aligning cause and competition.

“The 2025 McLaren Trophy season with RP Motorsports was about far more than the results we achieved on the racetrack. It was about using our platform to drive awareness, inspire support, and advance the mission behind Race for RP.

I’m incredibly proud of how this program—with the expert support of the Forte Racing squad—united competition with cause, proving that motorsports can be a powerful force for impact. As for 2026? We’ll be back and stronger than ever. We’re building a bigger and more ambitious racing program that will continue to serve as the megaphone and the billboard to spread awareness and elevate the mission of the RP Foundation.”

Co-driver Kevin Madsen shared his reflections on the year and the growing momentum ahead.

“It was truly special to be at MTC to celebrate an amazing year of performance on and off the track for the RP team. I can’t wait to get to work on next season with Neil and the team.”

To round out the season’s reflections, Forte Racing Team Principal Shane Seneviratne offered perspective from inside the operation that supported RP Motorsports throughout the campaign.

“Working with Race for RP throughout the McLaren Trophy America season reminded us how powerful this sport can be when it is driven by purpose and guided by people who care deeply about a cause. What stood out this year was the passion of the individuals behind the effort. The drivers, families, patients, advocates, and partners added real meaning to every step of the journey. Our team was honored to support that mission, and we are committed to carrying it forward in 2026.”

Race for RP and RP Motorsports will return in 2026 with expanded goals, an elevated program, and a renewed commitment to using motorsport as a vehicle for change. The 2026 season begins at Sonoma Raceway, March 26–29, where the team will debut the next evolution of the Race for RP awareness initiative in McLaren Trophy America. The focus remains clear: raise awareness, advance research, support patients, and inspire progress.

To learn more about the mission behind the team, watch the award-winning documentary The Race of Our Lives, now streaming on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0tZYRazk8U.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series launched in Spring 2025. The season features 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.