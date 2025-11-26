Radar Detector Laws in All 50 States (Full Driver’s Guide)

Radar detectors have been part of American driving culture for decades. When radar guns became common in the 1950s and 60s, drivers quickly started looking for ways to know when an officer was clocking speeds ahead of them. Early devices were basic and prone to false alarms, but by the 1980s and 1990s, the technology improved dramatically. Modern detectors can filter out unwanted signals, pair with apps, adjust sensitivity based on speed, and even stay hidden from radar-detector detectors.

Even with all the innovation, the biggest question for most people is simple: Are radar detectors legal where I live?

The short answer: They’re legal in 49 states for passenger vehicles, with Virginia standing alone in banning them outright. The long answer matters more, because many states have restrictions involving commercial vehicles, windshield placement, and laser jammers.

Below is a complete breakdown of radar detector laws across all 50 states, along with extra detail to help drivers understand how each state interprets or enforces the rules.

State-by-State Radar Detector Laws and Overviews

Alabama

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Alabama has no restrictions on radar detectors or jammers. Drivers typically mount detectors wherever visibility is best, and enforcement is straightforward.

Alaska

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: With long stretches of highway and less congestion, detector usage is common. There are no special placement or enforcement quirks.

Arizona

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Arizona bans any equipment that interferes with police measurement but allows passive detectors. Laser is frequently used near Phoenix and other metro areas.

Arkansas

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Detectors are fine to use, but laser jammers can result in fines. Most drivers mount detectors high on the windshield without issues.

California

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: California’s strict windshield obstruction rules make device placement important. Many drivers opt for mirror mounts to stay compliant and maintain visibility.

Colorado

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

Commercial Restrictions: Illegal for vehicles over 18,000 lbs

State Overview: Colorado enforces commercial restrictions seriously, especially on mountain routes. Detectors for personal vehicles are not an issue.

Connecticut

Radar Detectors: Legal for passenger vehicles

Laser Jammers: Illegal

Commercial Restrictions: Illegal in vehicles over 26,000 lbs

State Overview: Passenger vehicles have no restrictions beyond basic visibility rules. Commercial limits follow federal guidelines.

Delaware

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Delaware focuses on preventing interference, so jammers are prohibited. Detectors are widely used without special restrictions.

Florida

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Florida is very lenient with detector use. Tourists and residents commonly mount detectors without concern for obstruction enforcement.

Georgia

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Georgia enforces jammer bans, especially near Atlanta. Radar detectors are fully allowed and widely used.

Hawaii

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Hawaii’s terrain can limit detector range. Some counties enforce visibility rules more strictly, making placement important.

Idaho

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Idaho has no unique restrictions. Drivers have flexibility in how detectors are mounted.

Illinois

Radar Detectors: Legal for passenger vehicles

Laser Jammers: Illegal

Commercial Restrictions: Illegal in vehicles over 10,000 lbs

State Overview: Detector use is common, but Chicago-area enforcement is strict for jammers and commercial drivers.

Indiana

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Indiana keeps regulations simple. Construction zones and high-traffic areas see the most speed enforcement.

Iowa

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Iowa is lenient with detector use. Most enforcement uses radar or pacing.

Kansas

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Kansas has minimal restrictions. The long rural highways make detector usage very common.

Kentucky

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: No meaningful restrictions. Kentucky drivers often mount detectors high or at mirror level.

Louisiana

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Louisiana relies heavily on laser in some areas, so a detector may alert late. Detector usage is fully legal.

Maine

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Maine has few restrictions and light enforcement outside tourist regions.

Maryland

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Maryland prohibits laser jammers statewide. Detectors are allowed but must not block the view through the windshield.

Massachusetts

Radar Detectors: Legal for passenger vehicles

Laser Jammers: Legal

Commercial Restrictions: Illegal in vehicles over 10,000 lbs

State Overview: Massachusetts follows federal commercial guidelines but leaves personal vehicles unrestricted beyond visibility rules.

Michigan

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Michigan allows detectors without major restrictions. Mounting rules exist but are rarely enforced for small devices.

Minnesota

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Minnesota’s windshield obstruction law is broad. Many drivers choose mirror or dash mounts to avoid potential issues.

Mississippi

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Enforcement is straightforward and lenient. Detectors are widely used on rural highways.

Missouri

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Missouri has few restrictions, though enforcement can vary significantly between counties.

Montana

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: With long stretches of open road, detector usage is common. No special placement laws apply.

Nebraska

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Nebraska prohibits laser jammers but allows detectors. Enforcement is more active in urban areas.

Nevada

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Nevada uses radar and laser heavily on desert highways. Jammers are considered interference devices.

New Hampshire

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Very few restrictions. Detector use is common on rural and mountainous roads.

New Jersey

Radar Detectors: Legal for passenger vehicles

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Detectors are allowed, but windshield obstruction rules can come into play depending on placement.

New Mexico

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: New Mexico is one of the easiest states for detector users. Enforcement is light outside major corridors.

New York

Radar Detectors: Legal for most vehicles

Commercial Restrictions: Illegal in vehicles over 18,000 lbs or vehicles carrying more than 5 passengers

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: The biggest concern is windshield obstruction. New York officers may cite drivers if the device blocks visibility.

North Carolina

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Straightforward laws with no real restrictions. Detectors are commonly mounted high.

North Dakota

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Minimal enforcement and no restrictions on mounting.

Ohio

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Ohio uses a mix of radar and pacing, but detectors remain fully legal with no placement issues.

Oklahoma

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Detectors are allowed. Laser jammers are prohibited across the state.

Oregon

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: While Oregon enforces distracted driving laws, radar detectors are not included. Placement simply must not obstruct the driver’s view.

Pennsylvania

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Pennsylvania uses radar and VASCAR lines. Detectors are legal but less effective on timing-based enforcement.

Rhode Island

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Light enforcement and few restrictions make Rhode Island easy for detector users.

South Carolina

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Detectors are fine, but jammers are prohibited. Enforcement varies by county.

South Dakota

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: A permissive state with low congestion and open highways.

Tennessee

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Tennessee enforces jammer bans but allows detectors without restrictions.

Texas

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Texas bans jammers statewide. Radar detectors are legal and widely used.

Utah

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Utah enforces interference laws but has no special placement restrictions for detectors.

Vermont

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Vermont has no real limits on detector use or placement.

Virginia

Radar Detectors: Illegal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Virginia is the strictest state. Radar detectors cannot be used, mounted, or even accessible. Officers may confiscate the device and issue fines.

Washington

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Washington has relaxed rules around detectors. Speed cameras are more common than radar in some areas.

West Virginia

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: No major restrictions. Detector use is common.

Wisconsin

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: Detectors are fine, but laser jammers are banned. Obstruction laws may apply if the device blocks visibility.

Wyoming

Radar Detectors: Legal

Laser Jammers: Legal

State Overview: Wyoming’s wide-open roads and low enforcement frequency make detectors popular and easy to use.

Washington, D.C.

Radar Detectors: Illegal

Laser Jammers: Illegal

State Overview: D.C. enforces a complete ban similar to Virginia, including confiscation in some cases.

Understanding Radar Detector Placement and Practical Considerations

Even in states where radar detectors are legal, placement can still be an issue. A few universal principles apply:

Avoid Blocking the Driver’s View

States like California, Minnesota, and New York actively enforce windshield obstruction laws. A detector mounted too high or placed near A-pillars may attract unwanted attention.

Laser Detection Works Best Low on the Windshield

Laser is targeted at license-plate height. A detector mounted too high might never alert in time.

GPS-Enabled Detectors Often Perform Better Higher Up

For speed-camera protection, false alert filtering, and lockouts, a higher position with a clear view of the sky provides more consistency.

Watch for Metallic or Coated Windshields

Some modern cars use heat-reflective coatings that can block radar signals. Detectors usually need to be placed in the “clear patch” near the rearview mirror.

Commercial Vehicles Have Tighter Rules

Federal law restricts detectors in vehicles over 10,000 lbs on interstate highways, even in states that allow them.