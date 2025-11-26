West Virginia-exclusive draw games offer a local option with statewide reach

While multi-state games like MEGA MILLIONS® and POWERBALL© often make headlines for their massive jackpots, West Virginia also offers exclusive draw games that provide a more localized way to play.

These West Virginia-only games are designed with the state’s players in mind, offering distinct formats, accessible odds, and regular drawing schedules that deliver ongoing opportunities to participate in the Lottery without the national spotlight.

Let’s take a closer look at the draw games in West Virginia — Cash25, Ca$h Pop, Daily 3, and Daily 4 — and explore how they combine local engagement with a consistent presence across the state.

Cash25: A six-number game with consistent top prizes

Cash25 is a long-standing favorite among West Virginia Lottery players. In this game, you select six numbers between one and 25 . If all six numbers match the drawn combination, the top prize is $25,000. That prize is fixed and does not roll over, offering a reliable payout to qualifying winners.

Cash25 draws are held four times each week — on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Because it’s limited to players within the state, the number pool is more contained than in many national games. This gives you a clearer understanding of the game mechanics while maintaining a consistent structure. Cash25 can be played in person or online through the West Virginia Lottery’s official iPLAY platform.

Ca$h Pop: A flexible game with draws throughout the day

Ca$h Pop, while not entirely exclusive, is a popular draw game in West Virginia, however is not currently available on iPLAY. You’ll need to visit a retail location to take part, and it offers entirely different gameplay from traditional number draws. Instead of selecting a sequence, you choose just one number from a pool of one to 15 — or let the system select for you using Quick Pick.

Draws happen every 15 minutes, seven days a week, providing an ongoing opportunity to participate throughout the day. You can also choose how much to wager per number, which determines the prize amounts if your number is selected.

With each draw operating independently, prizes vary and are randomly assigned per number at the time of purchase. This creates a fast-paced format that caters to those who want shorter intervals between entry and result.

Daily 3 and Daily 4: Quick-play formats with daily draws

West Virginia also offers two straightforward draw games: Daily 3 and Daily 4. These games involve selecting either a three-digit or four-digit number, with draws taking place daily at 6:59 p.m. ET.

In Daily 3, you choose a number between 000 and 999. In Daily 4, the range extends to 0000 through 9999. Each game offers multiple play types, including options such as “exact order” or “any order,” which affect both your approach and the potential payout. Top prizes can reach $500 in Daily 3 and $5,000 in Daily 4 for a standard $1 bet on an exact order match.

These games appeal to those looking for daily participation with manageable number pools and clearly defined prize structures.

A statewide option with local relevance

While multi-state games offer widespread participation, West Virginia’s exclusive draw games serve a unique purpose: providing a localized option that remains accessible to eligible players throughout the state. These games support local revenue generation for good causes and deliver draw formats that are familiar, consistent, and available both online and in-person.

With the ability to play through the West Virginia Lottery’s iPLAY platform, you can manage entries, check results, and choose your draw games from anywhere with a secure internet connection within state borders. Whether you’re selecting six numbers for Cash25 or entering a single pick for Ca$h Pop, these games offer you a chance to participate on your terms — with the confidence that you’re playing locally, for statewide impact.