Top Reasons to get an Enclosed Trailer Rental from Hetman Rental in Calgary

Renting an enclosed trailer in Calgary is one of the best ways to ensure that your precious cargo is protected and secure year-round. Whether you need to move tools, recreational gear, or household items, an enclosed trailer is a fantastic, weather-resistant option. Hetman Rental’s fleet includes a wide range of trailer sizes, offering a variety of options to suit your transport needs. When getting an enclosed trailer rental in Calgary, you’ll find that these trailers suit both personal and commercial needs.

Weather Protection

Calgary’s climate, especially in the winter, is unpredictable. By getting an enclosed trailer, you will shield your items from the following:

Snow, Rain, Slush, and Ice

Dust, Dirt, and Gravel

The sun’s UV rays

Sudden temperature drops and wind

All the points mentioned make enclosed trailers ideal for transporting sensitive items without the worry of damage, moisture, or dirt. These conditions are common on roadways and routes like the Trans-Canada Highway, making reliable protection essential.

Security

Open trailers not only increase the amount of exposure your valuables receive but also make them much more likely to be stolen. An enclosed trailer remedies this by simply being much more challenging to access. Fully enclosed metal walls with lockable doors really do speak for themselves, especially when parking overnight.

Versatile Use-cases

Consider the following use cases when deciding to rent from Hetman Rental:

Home Moves – Adequate protection for furniture, appliances, and boxes.

Contract Work – Safely store and transport expensive tools and equipment.

Recreation – Transport ATVs, Motorcycles, Camping Gear, and Bikes easily for later use.

Events and Trade Shows – Transport expensive products, display booths, and other necessary equipment.

Photo by Alain Duss on Unsplash

Efficiency

Unlike their open-air counterparts, enclosed trailers almost always have mounting points to make securing your load efficient and quick. Additionally, you can use its entire vertical space without worrying about cargo falling off during transport. This is especially useful on many of the bumpy Calgary roads you may encounter.

This added efficiency is great for contractors or anyone who needs to meet tight schedules or deadlines.

Safety Tips

Now that you understand why you should consider an enclosed trailer rental, here are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Loading

Improper loading can cause a slew of issues, such as swaying. To ensure that your cargo stays secure, do the following:

The front half needs to have 60% of the weight

Keep the load as low as possible vertically and centered

Balance the edges

Secure any loose items to prevent sudden weight changes

Also, make sure that you aren’t towing more weight than your car or the trailer can handle.

Inspection

Before going on a journey with any trailer, do a quick inspection to avoid any unforeseen problems. This will require you to check the tires, lights and signals, doors and latches, and any safety chains. Doing a quick walk-around of the trailer can save hours if it prevents any malfunction or breakdown.

Bottom Line

Renting an enclosed trailer from Hetman Rental is a fantastic choice for anyone needing secure, reliable, protected, and organized transportation. A trailer is well-suited to a wide variety of applications and can be particularly beneficial in Calgary’s unpredictable climate. If you are considering any of the above reasons, why not take some extra time to review what companies have to offer?