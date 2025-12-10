MiscellaneousNASCAR Track News

Action Returns to The Dirt Track at IMS in 2026

USAC Midget, Sprint Car Dates Announced

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025) – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host two events in 2026. One of the most prestigious events in dirt racing – the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors – returns for its eighth running on June 30-July 1. Later that month, the United States Auto Club (USAC) AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will compete in a points race for the second time at IMS when the opening night of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K&N takes place July 23.

“USAC Midget and Sprint Cars always deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement and wheel-to-wheel action on The Dirt Track at IMS,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “These two events are unforgettable experiences for fans and competitors alike.”

The USAC Midgets will once again take center stage as drivers race for victory on the 1/5th-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 of IMS during the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors.

Action among the top Midget racers in the country will open Tuesday, June 30, with the 39-lap feature race set for Wednesday night, July 1. The event honors the memory of Bryan Clauson, a three-time Indianapolis 500 starter and four-time USAC national driving champion.

Cannon McIntosh became the first two-time winner of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors when he repeated as the winner of the 39-lap feature in 2025. He joined a list of BC39 winners that includes NASCAR Cup Series champion and Brickyard 400 presented by PPG winner Kyle Larson and short-track stars Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Zeb Wise and Brady Bacon.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship again will be featured during the 39th annual Indiana Sprint Week opener Thursday evening, July 23, before Brickyard Weekend opens on the 2.5-mile IMS oval for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The event promises a unique spectacle, as the 900-horsepower USAC Sprint Cars take to the dirt track inside Turn 3 of the famous IMS oval.

Grant, who won the BC39 in 2023, captured the opening race of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing in 2025. USAC Sprint Cars made their debut at The Dirt Track at IMS in September 2024 in a special invitational event won by C.J. Leary of Greenfield, Indiana.

USAC’s Indiana Sprint Week, a cornerstone of sprint car racing in the Hoosier State since 1988, has captivated fans for decades with its thrilling action and rich legacy. The 2026 Indiana Sprint Week schedule consists of eight events at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span between July 23-Aug. 1.

Fans can register at IMS.com to receive ticket information for the 2026 BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors and the 2026 USAC Indiana Sprint Week event.

