SoundGear Named Entitlement Sponsor of Spears CARS Tour Southwest Opener

Kevin Harvick to drive No. 29 SoundGear entry in SoundGear 125 at Tucson Speedway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Dec. 10, 2025) – Spears CARS Tour West, the West Coast’s premier stock car series, announced today the addition of SoundGear as the entitlement sponsor of the 125-lap Pro Late Model Southwest season opener at Tucson Speedway. The SoundGear 125 — which will award $7,500 to win and $1,500 to start — is set for Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as part of the venue’s prestigious Chilly Willy weekend, where the Southwest Division will make its series debut at the historic 0.375-mile desert oval.

﻿The worldwide leader in hearing protection and a subsidiary of the manufacturing company Starkey, SoundGear is an established supporter of motorsports, however this marks the organization’s expansion into the CARS Tour West with the opening round of the Southwest PLM Division’s 10-race 2026 season.

“SoundGear has been a strong supporter of grassroots racing from coast to coast, and we’re grateful to have them involved in such a marquee event for the Spears CARS Tour West,” said Kevin Harvick, co-owner of the series. “We can’t continue to grow this series without committed partners like SoundGear. Their support helps elevate West Coast racing, and we’re excited to have them on board.”

Harvick will also drive a SoundGear-branded No. 29 entry in the SoundGear 125, racing alongside Keelan Harvick and William Sawalich in what will be a star-studded field of Spears CARS Tour Southwest PLM regulars.

The full weekend schedule for Spears CARS Tour Southwest and live stream details will be available in the coming weeks. Visit the redesigned CARSTourWest.com for more information.

ABOUT SPEARS CARS TOUR WEST:

Founded in 2024, the Spears CARS Tour West is the premier stock car series of the West Coast. Under the ownership of California natives Tim Huddleston and Kevin Harvick, the series aims to create an organized, structured, and competitive place for racers on the West Coast. Competing at the best tracks on the West Coast, the Spears CARS Tour West provides the space and platform to crown champions and elevate West Coast racing to the top levels of motorsports. For more information, please visit www.carstourwest.com.

ABOUT SOUNDGEAR:

SoundGear represents the latest advancements in hearing protection and enhancement products. The company’s unique technology enhances external sounds to provide situational awareness and directionality, while still protecting hearing. SoundGear products are manufactured by Starkey, a global leader in hearing technology and premier provider in hearing health care headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As the only privately held, American-owned company in the industry, Starkey innovates hearing solutions that deliver uncompromising performance at exceptional value.