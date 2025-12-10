NASCAR Track NewsOther Series PR

SoundGear Named Entitlement Sponsor of Spears CARS Tour Southwest Opener

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Kevin Harvick to drive No. 29 SoundGear entry in SoundGear 125 at Tucson Speedway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Dec. 10, 2025) – Spears CARS Tour West, the West Coast’s premier stock car series, announced today the addition of SoundGear as the entitlement sponsor of the 125-lap Pro Late Model Southwest season opener at Tucson Speedway. The SoundGear 125 — which will award $7,500 to win and $1,500 to start — is set for Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as part of the venue’s prestigious Chilly Willy weekend, where the Southwest Division will make its series debut at the historic 0.375-mile desert oval.

﻿The worldwide leader in hearing protection and a subsidiary of the manufacturing company Starkey, SoundGear is an established supporter of motorsports, however this marks the organization’s expansion into the CARS Tour West with the opening round of the Southwest PLM Division’s 10-race 2026 season.

“SoundGear has been a strong supporter of grassroots racing from coast to coast, and we’re grateful to have them involved in such a marquee event for the Spears CARS Tour West,” said Kevin Harvick, co-owner of the series. “We can’t continue to grow this series without committed partners like SoundGear. Their support helps elevate West Coast racing, and we’re excited to have them on board.”

Harvick will also drive a SoundGear-branded No. 29 entry in the SoundGear 125, racing alongside Keelan Harvick and William Sawalich in what will be a star-studded field of Spears CARS Tour Southwest PLM regulars.

The full weekend schedule for Spears CARS Tour Southwest and live stream details will be available in the coming weeks. Visit the redesigned CARSTourWest.com for more information.

ABOUT SPEARS CARS TOUR WEST:

Founded in 2024, the Spears CARS Tour West is the premier stock car series of the West Coast. Under the ownership of California natives Tim Huddleston and Kevin Harvick, the series aims to create an organized, structured, and competitive place for racers on the West Coast. Competing at the best tracks on the West Coast, the Spears CARS Tour West provides the space and platform to crown champions and elevate West Coast racing to the top levels of motorsports. For more information, please visit www.carstourwest.com.

ABOUT SOUNDGEAR:

SoundGear represents the latest advancements in hearing protection and enhancement products. The company’s unique technology enhances external sounds to provide situational awareness and directionality, while still protecting hearing. SoundGear products are manufactured by Starkey, a global leader in hearing technology and premier provider in hearing health care headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As the only privately held, American-owned company in the industry, Starkey innovates hearing solutions that deliver uncompromising performance at exceptional value.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOOD CITY 500 WEEKEND TICKETS ON SALE AT FOOD CITY STORES A GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT IDEA
Next article
Action Returns to The Dirt Track at IMS in 2026

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Wood Brothers Racing Earns Spot on Lionel’s 2025 Best-Sellers List

Official Release -
Josh Berry’s Las Vegas win diecast has been named one of the company’s top-selling cars of 2025.
Read more

Garrett Smithley Returns to SS-Greenlight Racing as the Primary Driver of the #0 Chevrolet...

Official Release -
SS-Greenlight Racing along with Partners Beth and Randy Knighton of BRK Racing are excited to announce that Garrett Smithley will return to SS-Greenlight Racing driving a new look #0 car in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.
Read more

Isabella Robusto Joins Nitro Motorsports for ARCA Menards Series Campaign in 2026 with Support...

Official Release -
Nitro Motorsports is proud to announce that rising star Isabella Robusto will compete full-time in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series, backed by Mobil 1 and Yahoo.
Read more

WILDE Protein Snacks to Join Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports for Three Events in 2026

Official Release -
JR Motorsports today announced that WILDE Protein Snacks, a healthy snack option crafted from real ingredients, will be joining the organization as a primary partner for three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events with driver Carson Kvapil
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category