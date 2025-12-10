Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR

Wood Brothers Racing Earns Spot on Lionel's 2025 Best-Sellers List

Berry's Las Vegas win diecast emerges as one of the top-selling pieces of the year

STUART, Va. (Dec. 10, 2025) – As Wood Brothers Racing closes out its 75th anniversary season, the team is celebrating a special recognition from Lionel Racing: Josh Berry’s Las Vegas win diecast has been named one of the company’s top-selling cars of 2025.

Berry’s No. 21 Motorcraft Ford Mustang Dark Horse diecast from his breakthrough victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ranked third among the top five best-selling race win diecasts of the year and ninth on Lionel Racing’s overall Top 10 Best-Sellers list.

The honor reflects the strong response from fans to Berry’s first NASCAR Cup Series win with NASCAR’s oldest active team, and the strong affinity fans have for the No. 21.

“We’ve always believed Wood Brothers Racing has some of the most loyal fans in the sport, and this recognition really reinforces that,” said Jon Wood, team president. “Seeing Josh’s Las Vegas win diecast finish among Lionel’s best-sellers is a meaningful way to cap off our 75th anniversary season. It shows how much that win resonated with fans, and we’re grateful to everyone who chose to add that diecast to their collection.”

As the team looks ahead to 2026, the recognition serves as a fitting final highlight in a milestone year for Wood Brothers Racing.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

Rick Ware Racing Switches to Chevrolet Ahead of 2026

