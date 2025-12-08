Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing Switches to Chevrolet Ahead of 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

RWR Forms Technical Alliance With Richard Childress Racing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 8, 2025) – Rick Ware Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series operation will switch to Chevrolet in 2026, aligning with the winningest manufacturer in series history.

The multiyear partnership with Chevrolet includes a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), in which RWR will use engines prepared by ECR Engines.

“Chevrolet has always set a high bar with its people, its performance and its passion for racing, and partnering with them gives us the resources and support to make real progress on the racetrack. Teaming up with RCR and ECR provides a foundation we can build on, not just for 2026, but for the future of our race team. We’re proud to be part of the Chevrolet family,” said Rick Ware, team owner, RWR.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the toughest and most competitive series in motorsports, and this is an important move for the long-term growth of our company. We’ve won in NHRA, American Flat Track, World Supercross and the CARS Tour, and we want to elevate our NASCAR performance to the level of our other programs.”

Chevrolet owns 44 manufacturer championships in the Cup Series, including the past five manufacturer titles, and 881 all-time victories.

“Rick and his team have shown a real commitment to growing their program, and we’re proud to support that effort alongside our partners at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines,” said Pat Suhy, manager, NASCAR Competition for GM Motorsports. “Bringing RWR into the Chevrolet fold is a win for all of us. Their drive to keep improving aligns with our dedication to performance and innovation.”

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 for RWR in the Cup Series, will make RWR’s Chevrolet debut in the non-points Cook Out Clash on Feb. 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before kicking off the 36-race slate of points-paying races with the 68th Daytona 500 on Feb. 15 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
JOHN WOODARD, ROY MCCAULEY INDUCTED INTO THE TEAM PENSKE HALL OF FAME

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Coleman, Telitz, and Barnicoat Target Unfinished Business at the Gulf 12 Hours

Official Release -
Todd Coleman and Aaron Telitz are heading back to Abu Dhabi with redemption in mind as they prepare for the 2025 Gulf 12 Hours.
Read more

Honda Technical Support for Red Bull Powertrains in F1 Racing Concludes

Official Release -
Honda has concluded its technical support for Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT)(1) in Formula One power unit (PU) operations at the FIA(2) Formula One World Championship (F1) Round 24, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix(3) held on December 7, 2025.
Read more

HSR Sebring Pistons & Props Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network Concludes with Great...

Official Release -
The HSR Sebring Pistons & Props presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network came to a grand conclusion Sunday after four days of great on-track competition and and a close spirit of family camaraderie throughout HSR's season-ending event weekend.
Read more

Agretelis Continues to Roll Saturday at the HSR Sebring Pistons & Props Presented by...

Official Release -
Earlier this weekend, winning HSR driver David Agretelis borrowed a Porsche engine from teammate Todd Treffert. Now Agretelis is grabbing the headlines from his 901 Shop stablemate.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category