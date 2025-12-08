Rick Ware Racing Switches to Chevrolet Ahead of 2026

RWR Forms Technical Alliance With Richard Childress Racing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 8, 2025) – Rick Ware Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series operation will switch to Chevrolet in 2026, aligning with the winningest manufacturer in series history.

The multiyear partnership with Chevrolet includes a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), in which RWR will use engines prepared by ECR Engines.

“Chevrolet has always set a high bar with its people, its performance and its passion for racing, and partnering with them gives us the resources and support to make real progress on the racetrack. Teaming up with RCR and ECR provides a foundation we can build on, not just for 2026, but for the future of our race team. We’re proud to be part of the Chevrolet family,” said Rick Ware, team owner, RWR.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the toughest and most competitive series in motorsports, and this is an important move for the long-term growth of our company. We’ve won in NHRA, American Flat Track, World Supercross and the CARS Tour, and we want to elevate our NASCAR performance to the level of our other programs.”

Chevrolet owns 44 manufacturer championships in the Cup Series, including the past five manufacturer titles, and 881 all-time victories.

“Rick and his team have shown a real commitment to growing their program, and we’re proud to support that effort alongside our partners at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines,” said Pat Suhy, manager, NASCAR Competition for GM Motorsports. “Bringing RWR into the Chevrolet fold is a win for all of us. Their drive to keep improving aligns with our dedication to performance and innovation.”

Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 for RWR in the Cup Series, will make RWR’s Chevrolet debut in the non-points Cook Out Clash on Feb. 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before kicking off the 36-race slate of points-paying races with the 68th Daytona 500 on Feb. 15 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.