Other Series PR

CRA Unveils New Series Title Sponsor: Turn One CRA Pro Series

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Champion Racing Association (CRA) announced today that the long-running CRA JEGS All Stars Tour will undergo a major rebranding ahead of the 2026 season. Beginning next year, the series will compete under its new official name: the Turn One CRA Pro Series on a multi year deal. The rebrand reflects an elevated level of industry support and a renewed commitment to advancing Pro Late Model competition across the region.

The transition marks a significant milestone for the series, which has served as one of the premier Pro Late Model Series since its inception. By aligning with Turn One as its new title sponsor the series strengthens both its competitive framework and its long-term strategic foundation.

Series Owner Marty Melo emphasized the significance of the rebrand and the partnership supporting it. “This is an important and exciting step forward for the series,” said Melo. “Turn One brings tremendous credibility and commitment to short-track racing. Their involvement will help strengthen our operations, expand our reach, and provide long-term stability for the Series. We look forward to building a strong future together under this new banner.”

Turn One Owner Junior Roethlisberger expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and its potential impact. “We’re proud to take on this role as the title sponsor of the Turn One CRA Pro Series,” said Roethlisberger. “CRA has a long and respected history in short-track racing, and we believe deeply in the importance of supporting this level of competition. Our goal is to help elevate the series, provide meaningful value to the teams, and contribute to the continued growth of Pro Late Model racing.”

Turn One Performance, a respected name in motorsports manufacturing and technology, enters the partnership with a strong commitment to supporting short-track racing. The newly rebranded Turn One CRA Pro Series will release its full 2026 schedule and additional details in the coming weeks.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Spire Motorsports, Gio Scelzi Ante Up for 2026 with Full-Time High Limit Racing Entry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

NHRA RELEASES NATIONAL EVENT CATEGORY SCHEDULE FOR 2026, PURSE INCREASES FOR LODRS CLASSES

Official Release -
Heading into its 75th anniversary season, NHRA has announced the full category schedule for all racing classes that will compete in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events during the highly anticipated celebratory 2026 campaign.
Read more

Spire Motorsports, Gio Scelzi Ante Up for 2026 with Full-Time High Limit Racing Entry

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports will campaign a 410 winged sprint car entry full time for the 66-race Kubota High Limit Racing series with standout open-wheel pilot Giovanni “Gio” Scelzi.
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing Earns Spot on Lionel’s 2025 Best-Sellers List

Official Release -
Josh Berry’s Las Vegas win diecast has been named one of the company’s top-selling cars of 2025.
Read more

Garrett Smithley Returns to SS-Greenlight Racing as the Primary Driver of the #0 Chevrolet...

Official Release -
SS-Greenlight Racing along with Partners Beth and Randy Knighton of BRK Racing are excited to announce that Garrett Smithley will return to SS-Greenlight Racing driving a new look #0 car in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category