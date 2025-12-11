CRA Unveils New Series Title Sponsor: Turn One CRA Pro Series

Champion Racing Association (CRA) announced today that the long-running CRA JEGS All Stars Tour will undergo a major rebranding ahead of the 2026 season. Beginning next year, the series will compete under its new official name: the Turn One CRA Pro Series on a multi year deal. The rebrand reflects an elevated level of industry support and a renewed commitment to advancing Pro Late Model competition across the region.

The transition marks a significant milestone for the series, which has served as one of the premier Pro Late Model Series since its inception. By aligning with Turn One as its new title sponsor the series strengthens both its competitive framework and its long-term strategic foundation.

Series Owner Marty Melo emphasized the significance of the rebrand and the partnership supporting it. “This is an important and exciting step forward for the series,” said Melo. “Turn One brings tremendous credibility and commitment to short-track racing. Their involvement will help strengthen our operations, expand our reach, and provide long-term stability for the Series. We look forward to building a strong future together under this new banner.”

Turn One Owner Junior Roethlisberger expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and its potential impact. “We’re proud to take on this role as the title sponsor of the Turn One CRA Pro Series,” said Roethlisberger. “CRA has a long and respected history in short-track racing, and we believe deeply in the importance of supporting this level of competition. Our goal is to help elevate the series, provide meaningful value to the teams, and contribute to the continued growth of Pro Late Model racing.”

Turn One Performance, a respected name in motorsports manufacturing and technology, enters the partnership with a strong commitment to supporting short-track racing. The newly rebranded Turn One CRA Pro Series will release its full 2026 schedule and additional details in the coming weeks.