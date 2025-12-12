Hoosier Tire Launches TrackAttack Race

Conquer. Every. Lap. with the TrackAttack Race

Redefining the benchmark for total dominance

Engineered for faster lap times than previous A7/R7

Available in two compounds: A8 and R8

Available in 51 sizes ranging from 13-21” rim diameter

Lakeville, Ind. – December 12, 2025. Hoosier Racing Tire unveiled its highly anticipated TrackAttack Race tire at the PRI Show in Indianapolis on Friday, December 12. Developed for drivers who demand uncompromising performance, it redefines the benchmark for total dominance.

Built with Hoosier’s unparalleled racing DNA, this next-generation tire transforms every lap into a masterclass of control and responsiveness. Tuned for stability under high performance demands, it inspires total trust behind the wheel – elevating the racing experience to a whole new level.

Key Features of the TrackAttack Race include:

Engineered for dominance with faster lap times than the legendary A7/R7

Unmatched consistency with minimal fall-off, keeping the pace lap after lap

Instant responsiveness and planted stability to attack every corner with confidence

Proven under pressure and battle-tested in race conditions

Available in new A8 and R8 compounds, engineered to unlock unparalleled performance

A8: Medium compound providing ultimate race traction and performance

R8: Harder higher heat-tolerant compound providing consistency and durability

Expanding Hoosier’s TrackAttack product family, the TrackAttack Race debuts as the second iteration in the line, building on the successful launch of the TrackAttack Pro in September 2024.

“Hoosier has traditionally named tires after compounds or internal codes, which wasn’t always easy for consumers to navigate. Our new family naming makes it easier to understand each product’s core purpose,” said Joerg Burfien, President & CEO of Hoosier Racing Tire. “TrackAttack is in our circuit product line and we expect that family to grow over time under the same core name. Last year we introduced the TrackAttack Pro, a streetable track tire suitable for highway use. Now we’re adding a pure competition option with the TrackAttack Race.”

Both the TrackAttack Pro and TrackAttack Race are DOT-approved, but their intended applications differ. The TrackAttack Pro is a 200 UTQG tire designed for dual street and track performance and is recommended for highway use. The TrackAttack Race is a 040 UTQG rated tire, purpose-built for dedicated track environments and is not recommended for highway use.

“The TrackAttack Race comes from years of focused refinement and real-world testing,” said Mike Edmiston, Head of R&D, Hoosier Racing Tire. “Each previous generation tire has taught us something new, and we’ve applied those lessons to deliver the consistency and performance that drivers demand. Ongoing feedback from customers and racers is a key part of that process and that continues to be imperative to our overall development process.”

Incorporating H-DNA Technology, the TrackAttack Race pushes boundaries and defies limits. H-DNA was forged from a legacy of unrivaled racing excellence and relentless performance. Ignite your passion, empower your pride, and drive your success as you conquer life on and off the track.

Available in 51 sizes, the TrackAttack Race ranges in size from 13-21” rim diameter.

For more information or to find the nearest Hoosier Racing Tire distributor, visit hoosiertire.com.

TIRES DESIGNED FOR CHAMPIONS

About Hoosier Racing Tire

Hoosier Racing Tire, the largest race tire manufacturer in the world, has continually promoted passion, pride, and success in the racing industry since 1957. Based in Plymouth, Ind. its state-of-the-art facility, including a fully integrated technology and R&D center, is solely dedicated to engineering, designing, supporting, and manufacturing the over 1,000 different types of racing and high-performance tires currently produced. Instilled with the heritage of champions, Hoosier utilizes a model sales and distribution network to deliver winning results globally. Hoosier Racing Tire is a 100% subsidiary of Continental AG.

About Continental

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024 and currently employs around 95,000 people in 54 countries and markets.