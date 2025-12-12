SANDER RACING WHEELS NAMED OFFICIAL WHEEL PARTNER OF ELITE MOTORSPORTS

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Dec. 12, 2025) – Elite Motorsports LLC, the largest professional drag racing team in NHRA Championship Drag Racing, has announced Sander Racing Wheels, a leader in manufacturing high-performance wheels across motorsports, as their newest partner.

In what will prove to be a long-term relationship, Sander Racing Wheels, headquartered in Madera, California, will supply the wheels for all of Elite Motorsports’ fielded entries beginning in the 2026 NHRA Drag Racing Series season. This includes Pro Stock machines driven by six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders, five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., the Top Fuel dragster that will be driven by motorsports icon Tony Stewart and the growing Pro Mod program headlined by Mason Wright.

“We’re excited to bring Sander Racing Wheels on board with Elite. We focus on partnering with companies that share our vision of elevating the sport, and that’s exactly what they do,” said Richard Freeman, owner and President of Elite Motorsports. “We’ve had the opportunity to run their wheels in the past and we’re looking forward to exclusively showing their product on track and bringing more visibility to their brand. Ultimately, we want to help spread their brand across all categories of the sport which is why we’ll be using Sander Racing Wheels across the board in Pro Stock, Top Fuel, the Pro Mod programs and on my brother’s [Royce Lee] Competition Eliminator car.”

“Quality for us is non-negotiable. From cold-spin CNC processes to double heat treatment and billet components, every wheel we make reflects decades of racing experience and a dedication to producing parts that perform when it matters most,” said Jason Meyers, President of Sander Racing Wheels. “Built by racers for racers, we work hard every day to continually improve our products. Partnering with Elite Motorsports lets our craftsmanship compete on the sport’s biggest stages with some of the biggest names and best connections. This is truly a win-win for us.”

Elite Motorsports’ pair of Pro Mod cars are currently running Sanders Racing Wheels at the Drag Illustrated Winter Series (Snowbird Outlaw Nationals December 4-6, U.S. Street Nationals January 22-25 and the World Series of Pro Mod February 25-28) while the Pro Stock and Top Fuel programs will debut the Sanders Racing Wheels at the season opening NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, March 5-8.

About Sander Racing Wheels

Sander Racing Wheels is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered racing wheels trusted by top teams and builders across the drag racing industry. Known for unmatched strength, balance, and repeatable performance, Sander wheels are made in the USA using advanced CNC machining and premium-grade materials designed to withstand the extreme forces of drag racing. From lightweight front runners to durable rear beadlock configurations, every Sander wheel is built to deliver consistent launches, improved stability, and the reliability racers demand round after round. Backed by more than 50 years of racing heritage and hands-on engineering expertise, Sander Racing Wheels continues to be the choice of competitors who expect the highest level of performance from their equipment.

For more information, visit: www.SanderEngineering.com

