60 Years in the Making: Team Penske Sets Stage for Anniversary Season

A curated series of exhibits, events, special paint schemes and storytelling will mark the organization’s 60-year milestone

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 15, 2025) – Team Penske will celebrate a landmark season in 2026 as the organization honors 60 years of performance, innovation and excellence across global motorsports. What began in 1966 as a small sports car operation has evolved into one of the most successful teams in racing history, with accomplishments spanning open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition.

“Our 60th anniversary is a tremendous milestone for our organization,” said Roger Penske. “The 2026 season will give us the opportunity to celebrate the people, partners and fans who have helped shape Team Penske since 1966, while also looking ahead to the future. This year ahead is a meaningful one with many terrific moments for our team and story still to come.”

The 60th anniversary will be recognized throughout the year with a series of special programs, initiatives and storytelling designed to engage fans, partners and the motorsports community. The team will introduce a refreshed anniversary identity that will appear across its race cars, uniforms, digital platforms and merchandise. Team Penske will also elevate its Hall of Fame program in 2026, recognizing individuals whose leadership, ingenuity and dedication have contributed to the organization’s sustained success.

A major highlight of the celebration will be a dedicated 60th anniversary exhibit opening in late spring at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC. Featuring historic race cars, championship memorabilia and rarely-seen artifacts from the team’s archives, the exhibit will showcase the pivotal moments that have defined Team Penske’s six decades of competition. Additional anniversary displays are planned for the Penske Gallery at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Penske Racing Museum in Scottsdale, Ariz., offering fans multiple opportunities to experience the team’s rich history in person.

On track, select retro paint schemes will appear across Team Penske’s entries in NASCAR, INDYCAR and IMSA, created in collaboration with long-standing partners who have played a central role in the team’s success. The celebration will also extend to a special 60th anniversary Fan Day that will bring fans together with current and former drivers, partner exhibits and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. A new line of commemorative apparel and merchandise will also roll out throughout the year, with the first items available online and in the team store beginning in January 2026.

Since first taking the track in 1966, Team Penske has amassed more than 650 major race wins, more than 700 pole positions and 48 championships across multiple disciplines. Its unparalleled record includes 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three DAYTONA 500 wins, a Formula 1 victory, major sports car wins at Daytona and Sebring, and a triumph in Australia’s famed Bathurst 1000. Team Penske has produced 20 championships in the last decade, extending the organization’s record to 14 consecutive seasons earning at least one series title.

More information on Team Penske’s 60th anniversary programming – including exhibit details, merchandise releases and special events – and its history will be shared throughout the year on TeamPenske.com and across the team’s social media channels on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok. Fans are invited to join the celebration by sharing their favorite memories using #Penske60.

