NASCAR star Christopher Bell to headline Jan. 24 Speedway Open House

Defending Autotrader 400 winner will interact with race fans during free, open-to-the-public event.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Dec. 15, 2025) – Defending Autotrader 400 winner Christopher Bell is set to headline EchoPark Speedway’s 2026 Speedway Open House, giving fans a chance to meet one of NASCAR’s top drivers on Jan. 24.

The annual open house gives fans an early jump on EchoPark Speedway’s NASCAR season, offering behind-the-scenes access and an up-close look at one of the sport’s premier facilities. During this free event, Bell will take questions from fans before signing autographs during a special appearance by the 13-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner.

On top of the opportunity to engage with one of NASCAR’s stars, fans attending the Speedway Open House will also enjoy a day full of entertainment, interactive activities, and Q&As with special guests happening throughout the event. New for 2026, the Speedway Open House will shift to the 1.54-mile speedway’s infield, hosting guests in the Marcy Scott Media Center.

The 2026 Speedway Open House will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. In addition to all the attractions at the Marcy Scott Media Center, attendees will also be welcome to explore the NASCAR Cup Series Garage and EchoPark Speedway’s Victory Lane during the event.

The Speedway Open House sets the stage for EchoPark Speedway’s 2026 NASCAR season, with headline guest Christopher Bell and the rest of NASCAR’s stars returning to Georgia four weeks later for the Autotrader 400 weekend, Feb. 20–22. Fans can explore seating options and lock in the best seats for that race weekend as well as the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend during the Speedway Open House.

Fans can find updates on the Speedway Open House and more information about 2026 events at the speedway by visiting EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Autotrader 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, with intense superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 12th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The thrills of the Fr8 Racing 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 20–22, 2026 Autotrader 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11.

Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

