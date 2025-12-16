Hyett, Delétraz, and Cameron Return as AO by TF Targets Third Straight ELMS Title

ST CHARLES, Ill., (December 16, 2026) – AO by TF will return to the European Le Mans Series in 2026, continuing a highly successful partnership for a third consecutive season. The reigning back-to-back champions will once again contest the full LMP2 Pro-Am campaign with the same driver lineup of PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, and Dane Cameron, as the team looks to defend both its Team and Driver Championships with Spike the dragon.

The continuity of the driver lineup will be a key factor in the program’s sustained success. Returning unchanged for 2026, Hyett, Delétraz, and Cameron bring proven chemistry and championship experience as they set their sights on a third consecutive ELMS title for AO by TF.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, AO by TF delivered four race victories and amassed nine podium finishes, showcasing a blend of consistency, execution, and outright pace across Europe’s most demanding endurance circuits.

Their success has carried over to the sport’s biggest stage. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the driver lineup earned an LMP2 Pro-Am podium in 2024, followed by a class victory and an overall LMP2 third-place finish in 2025, underlining the strength of the driver group in both championship and marquee endurance events.

The 2026 European Le Mans Series marks the 23rd season of the championship and will feature a six-race calendar. The campaign begins on April 12 with the 4 Hours of Barcelona and concludes on October 10 with the 4 Hours of Portimão. As in previous seasons, the LMP2 championship winners will earn an automatic entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, raising the stakes for another fiercely competitive title fight.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett

We’ve had two very successful years with our partnership with TF in the ELMS and we are excited to continue together in 2026. The competition in the LMP2 Pro/Am class is very strong across the field and we are looking forward to PJ, Louis, and Dane racing for a repeat Championship Win.

Dane Cameron

I am very excited to be back with PJ, Louis, and AO by TF for ELMS in 2026. I had a lot of fun working with everyone last year and learning the details of ELMS. I believe we can be even stronger this time around as we try to defend our title.

Louis Deletraz

It’s awesome. I’m super happy to continue with the AO by TF family. We started this journey together two years ago and it made complete sense to continue. This year was so much fun with PJ and Dane. We won the championship, won Le Mans, which was a dream of mine, and now we’re going to try doing it again! 2026 will be a busy season alongside my IMSA commitment with Cadillac Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing, very glad that I’m able to do a double program and keep sharp racing prototypes. I can’t wait to get started!