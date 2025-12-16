Other Series PR

Hyett, Delétraz, and Cameron Return as AO by TF Targets Third Straight ELMS Title

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

ST CHARLES, Ill., (December 16, 2026) – AO by TF will return to the European Le Mans Series in 2026, continuing a highly successful partnership for a third consecutive season. The reigning back-to-back champions will once again contest the full LMP2 Pro-Am campaign with the same driver lineup of PJ Hyett, Louis Delétraz, and Dane Cameron, as the team looks to defend both its Team and Driver Championships with Spike the dragon.

The continuity of the driver lineup will be a key factor in the program’s sustained success. Returning unchanged for 2026, Hyett, Delétraz, and Cameron bring proven chemistry and championship experience as they set their sights on a third consecutive ELMS title for AO by TF.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, AO by TF delivered four race victories and amassed nine podium finishes, showcasing a blend of consistency, execution, and outright pace across Europe’s most demanding endurance circuits.

Their success has carried over to the sport’s biggest stage. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the driver lineup earned an LMP2 Pro-Am podium in 2024, followed by a class victory and an overall LMP2 third-place finish in 2025, underlining the strength of the driver group in both championship and marquee endurance events.

The 2026 European Le Mans Series marks the 23rd season of the championship and will feature a six-race calendar. The campaign begins on April 12 with the 4 Hours of Barcelona and concludes on October 10 with the 4 Hours of Portimão. As in previous seasons, the LMP2 championship winners will earn an automatic entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, raising the stakes for another fiercely competitive title fight.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett

We’ve had two very successful years with our partnership with TF in the ELMS and we are excited to continue together in 2026. The competition in the LMP2 Pro/Am class is very strong across the field and we are looking forward to PJ, Louis, and Dane racing for a repeat Championship Win.

Dane Cameron

I am very excited to be back with PJ, Louis, and AO by TF for ELMS in 2026. I had a lot of fun working with everyone last year and learning the details of ELMS. I believe we can be even stronger this time around as we try to defend our title.

Louis Deletraz

It’s awesome. I’m super happy to continue with the AO by TF family. We started this journey together two years ago and it made complete sense to continue. This year was so much fun with PJ and Dane. We won the championship, won Le Mans, which was a dream of mine, and now we’re going to try doing it again! 2026 will be a busy season alongside my IMSA commitment with Cadillac Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing, very glad that I’m able to do a double program and keep sharp racing prototypes. I can’t wait to get started!

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Todd Treffert – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Todd Treffert – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

Official Release -
Todd Treffert and the 901 Shop 1974 No. 41 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR “Baby” Turbo Capture Historic GT Championship
Read more

BY THE NUMBERS: FOOD CITY SPEEDWAY IN LIGHTS AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Official Release -
One of the most magical family traditions in the Appalachian Highlands illuminates in its 29th season tonight
Read more

Chandler Smith Returns to Front Row Motorsports for 2026 Season

Official Release -
Following a strong season in his first year at Front Row Motorsports driving the No. 38 Ford F-150, Chandler Smith is now set to return to the organization for the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.
Read more

Three-Day Schedule Announced for 2026 Brickyard Weekend

Official Release -
Fans once again can enjoy three days of on-track action when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Brickyard Weekend on July 24-26, 2026.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category