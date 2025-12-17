Ross Brawn to receive Autosport Gold Medal Award at 2026 Autosport Awards, Honoring a Lifetime Shaping Modern Formula 1

Ross Brawn to receive the Autosport Gold Medal, honoring a lifetime shaping modern Formula 1 and its competitive and regulatory foundations

Business of Racing nominees revealed, spotlighting innovation, brand partnerships, and world-class promoters driving motorsport’s global growth

London, UK — December 17, 2025 – Multi-Formula 1 championship-winning team boss Ross Brawn will receive the prestigious Autosport Gold Medal at the 2026 Autosport Awards this January, recognizing a lifetime of achievement that has shaped the competitive and cultural fabric of modern Grand Prix racing.

The accolade, introduced in 2021 and previously awarded to Jean Todt, Roger Penske, and Sir Jackie Stewart, celebrates individuals whose service, leadership and innovation leave an enduring legacy for generations of fans and competitors.

Brawn’s influence on Formula 1 spans more than four decades. He engineered Michael Schumacher’s championship success at Benetton and went on to mastermind Ferrari’s dominant era in the early 2000s, forging one of the most successful partnerships the sport has ever seen.

In 2009, his own team, Brawn GP, stunned the world by winning both the F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships in its only season, with Jenson Button’s title run becoming one of the most remarkable stories in the sport’s history. Widely regarded as one of the true architects of modern Formula 1, Brawn later played a defining role in shaping the sport’s current regulatory landscape and competitive future.

The Autosport Gold Medal incorporates the Gregor Grant Award, honoring Autosport’s founder and the values that continue to define the sport today. In 2025, the Awards marked a milestone moment by recognizing Bernie Ecclestone with a special 75th Anniversary Trophy, underscoring the legacy awards among motorsport’s most significant distinctions.

Werner Brell, CEO at Motorsport Network, added: “The Autosport Awards are about celebrating the very highest achievers in motorsport. After recognising so many legends over the years, we’re delighted to be able to honor Ross Brawn in January. Ross has been one of the iconic figures of Formula 1 in the last 40 years. Starting out as an engineer he went on to lead the technical department at Benetton and won multiple world titles. His partnership with Michael Schumacher continued at Ferrari, where they dominated the sport in the 2000s. He then won the World Championship with a team in his own name. I can’t think of a more worthy recipient for the Gold Medal. It should be a great night when he receives his medal honored by his peers.”

BUSINESS OF RACING NOMINEES REVEALED

Alongside honoring icons of the sport, Autosport Awards also recognize the broader ecosystem driving motorsport forward — across innovation, commercial leadership, promotion, and fan engagement.

Brand Partnership of the Year

Brand partnerships continue to play a central role in how motorsport teams and series connect with audiences, deliver value, and build long-term brand equity. This year’s nominees reflect partnerships that have gone beyond visibility to drive meaningful engagement and storytelling across the sport.

Nominees: Elemis (Aston Martin), Marriott Bonvoy (Mercedes), Santander (Williams), Shell, IBM (Ferrari), Ford (Red Bull Racing)

Promoter of the Year

From global destination races to heritage events with decades of history, promoters are increasingly responsible for shaping the live motorsport experience. According to the Motorsport Network x Formula 1 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, intent to attend in-person events is rising: 41% of surveyed fans who haven’t attended an F1 fan experience plan to do so in the future.

The 2026 nominees recognize events that delivered strong attendance, commercial success, and continued investment in the fan experience.

Nominees: Miami Grand Prix, Goodwood Festival of Speed, British Grand Prix, Singapore Grand Prix, Las Vegas Grand Prix

Pioneering & Innovation

As motorsport enters a period of rapid change, innovation is increasingly shaping how the sport is raced, regulated, and experienced. This year’s nominees reflect the ideas and initiatives actively redefining motorsport’s next chapter.

Nominees: More than Equal, A2RL, Le Mans Ultimate, Formula E Pit Boost

About Autosport Awards

A Motorsport Network event, the prestigious Autosport Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in motorsport, uniting champions and innovators from across the sport, from Formula 1 to MotoGP, Formula E, IndyCar, NASCAR, World Rally Championship and more. At the heart of the Autosport Awards are the fans, who vote on eight major categories, from Driver of the Year, to Rookie of the Year and Moment of the Year. This year, a new category, Creator of the Year reflects the rise of creator-led storytelling and the expanding influence of fan-driven voices in the sport. Since 2024, the Autosport Awards have been held at the iconic Roundhouse in London, with the 38th edition taking place on January 21, 2026.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform, reaching more than 40 million unique users each month and engaging over 15 million followers across its social media channels. Its portfolio includes leading global brands such as Motorsport.com, Autosport, InsideEVs, RideApart, Motor1, and GPOne. Motorsport Network connects fans, brands, and the wider motorsport community, partnering with companies worldwide on sponsorship, advertising, and event collaborations that shape the future of the industry.

LinkedIn – Motorsport Network and Autosport Business

Instagram – Motorsport.com and Autosport

X – Motorsport.com and Autosport

Facebook – Motorsport.com

About Autosport Business Exchange

Launched in 2025, Autosport Business Exchange (ABX) is a global event series that serves as the premier platform for strategic dialogue and networking in the motorsport industry. Following successful editions in London, New York and Monaco, ABX has brought together senior leaders from across the world of racing, featuring headline speakers such as Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, and Apple’s Eddy Cue. The U.S. debut of ABX in New York centred on the theme of The Rise of Racing in America, marking a major milestone for the series. The next edition will take place in London on the morning of January 21, 2026, ahead of the Autosport Awards.