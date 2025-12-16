Three-Day Schedule Announced for 2026 Brickyard Weekend

Friday Tickets On Sale Now

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025) – Fans once again can enjoy three days of on-track action when the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Brickyard Weekend on July 24-26, 2026.

The Brickyard Weekend race lineup will include the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Pennzoil 250 on Saturday, July 25 and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 26. The full practice and qualifying schedule, including for Friday, July 24, will be shared at a later date.

“Tickets for all 2025 marquee events at IMS went on sale a few weeks ago, and fans can now add Friday of Brickyard Weekend to their plans,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “If you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift or stocking stuffer, these tickets are a great way to celebrate with friends and family at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Tickets for Friday’s practice sessions are $15. Tickets for Saturday start at $35, with Sunday tickets for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG starting at $40. Kids 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a General Admission or Flex Admission adult ticketholder.

Fans who already renewed their tickets to Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 or Sunday’s Brickyard 400 presented by PPG will have complimentary Friday General Admission Tickets added to their IMS accounts.

If fans purchased three-day camping for the weekend, those purchases will be extended to four-day camping. IMS accounts will reflect these changes.

Visit IMS.com for ticket information for Brickyard Weekend on July 24-26.