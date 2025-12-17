LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Takes NASCAR Spirit to Japan with Toyota, Jimmie Johnson, and John Hunter Nemechek

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Video Captures the Team’s International Adventure, Cultural Immersion, and Fan Engagement

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 17, 2025) — Today, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB released a comprehensive behind-the-scenes video documenting a recent trip to Japan. The YouTube video titled “The Climb to Mt. Fuji | Building NASCAR for Japan” highlights global motorsports culture, fan connection, and the cross-cultural exchange between two countries who share a passion for motorsports. The video recaps the journey made by a ten-member delegation from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, along with drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Jimmie Johnson to participate in a special exhibition event hosted by the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan (ABAJ).

While in Japan, Nemechek drove the No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE and Johnson piloted the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 Chevrolet, the same vehicle that competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The multi-day visit included time in Tokyo, where the drivers explored iconic districts and neighborhoods, as well as extensive fan-focused activities at Fuji Speedway. Johnson and Nemechek participated in media interviews, autograph sessions, and provided ride-along experiences for guests. Both cars completed exhibition pace laps and celebratory burnouts ahead of the Super Taikyu Series endurance championship finale on November 16.

The event at Fuji Speedway offered Japanese fans a rare opportunity to see NASCAR vehicles on their home soil. Fans waved American flags as Johnson and Nemechek, along with Japanese drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Takuma Koga, took their places on the grid before the exhibition laps.

A Trip Focused on Culture and Connection

During their stay, Johnson and Nemechek toured Toyota facilities, visited an active volcanic site, explored Tokyo, immersed themselves in the Japanese culture, and connected with hundreds of fans who have followed their careers for years.

“Japan has always had an incredible passion for motorsports,” said Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “Being able to share our sport with fans halfway around the world – seeing them decked out in our gear and experiencing their racing culture firsthand – was something I’ll never forget.”

Nemechek echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the special connection made with fans abroad. He also posted a behind the scenes video exclusive to his YouTube channel which can be viewed HERE.

“Japan welcomed us with open arms,” said Nemechek. “From the action on track to the energy of the fans, this trip showed how powerful motorsports can be as a universal language. I am very thankful to Toyota and the ABAJ for their hospitality and hope we get to go back.”

Inside the Video: A Closer Look at the Journey

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s behind-the-scenes feature “The Climb to Mt. Fuji | Building NASCAR for Japan” captures the authentic, unfiltered experience of the trip and includes contributions from Johnson, Nemechek, key team members and fans.

Logistics of preparing the NASCAR vehicles and sending them to Japan

Candid moments between Johnson and Nemechek

Build of the two-seater No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Street-level exploration of Tokyo’s districts

Cultural highlights including temples, cuisine, and traditional craft demonstrations

Conversations with Japanese motorsports fans and longtime NASCAR supporters

The lighter side of international travel – traveling across the world and team camaraderie

The video can be seen across LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s social platforms, in hopes to offer fans an entertaining and immersive look at the international experience. LEGACY MC also released a photo gallery which can be seen HERE.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

