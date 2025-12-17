Single-Mom Alli Owens Charges into ARCA to Champion Blue-Collar America and Empower the Next Generation of Women

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.: Alli Owens is no stranger to grit.

As a sole-custody single mother of three, a lifelong racer, and a woman carved from the blue-collar foundation of grassroots America, she is officially announcing her return to the ARCA Menards Series — and she’s coming back with purpose, conviction, and a message the sport needs to hear.

The Daytona Beach, Fla. native will make her official return in next month’s open practice session at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, before arriving for her return to series competition at the “World Center of Racing” for the season-opening race on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

She will pilot a car for Kimmel Racing, a mainstay organization in the ARCA Menards Series.

Owens’ comeback to the high banks isn’t just about racing again; it’s about reshaping the narrative of who belongs in motorsports.

Raised on hard work, built by real American families, and strengthened by the battles she’s faced off the track, Owens is stepping back into the driver’s seat to represent those who rarely get the spotlight — the working moms, the dreamers, the underdogs and the girls who need someone in the arena showing them what strength looks like.

“This comeback isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about responsibility,” said Owens.

“I’m returning to ARCA to carry the stories of the families who built this sport. The blue-collar men and women who passed racing down through generations.

“And I’m doing it to show young girls — including my daughters — that even when life hits hard, you can still rise, rebuild and lead.”

Her return also aligns with the community-focused nonprofit Raising Hearts Building Futures Foundation (RHBFF), run by Owens and founded by Terri Lynn Brearey, which works directly with middle – and high-school students, single parents and struggling families.

Together, the mission is simple: bring heart, history, mentorship, and human connection back into communities that feel overlooked.

Owens plans to bridge the world of motorsports with real-life impact by integrating career-driven programs, school engagement, youth sports empowerment, and storytelling rooted in lived experience.

Through the ARCA Menards Series, she aims to give a platform to the families and kids who deserve to be seen, heard and believed in.

Her presence in ARCA marks a refreshing shift at a time when NASCAR’s grassroots audience craves authenticity.

Owens isn’t returning quiet, polished or packaged — she’s returning real, driven by the people who built the sport: blue-collar, hardworking Americans who understand grit better than anyone.

“Women aren’t here just to fill a quota, we’re here to lead,” explained Owens. “My journey has been messy, painful, beautiful and brave — and I’m stepping back into ARCA to prove that motherhood doesn’t end dreams; it multiplies the purpose behind them.”

As anticipation builds for her Daytona return, Owens is inviting partners, brands and organizations who share her passion for impact, authenticity and community storytelling to join her mission.

﻿Her comeback isn’t about getting back in the game. It’s about changing it.

About Alli Owens:

Alli Owens is a professional stock car driver from Daytona Beach, Florida. She made her ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway at age 18 and went on to compete in both ARCA and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity Series).

Known for her determination and trailblazing presence as a female competitor, Owens built early partnerships with brands such as ElectrifyingCareers.com to inspire youth to pursue meaningful career paths.

﻿Now, as a mother of three, she is returning to the sport with a renewed mission to influence the next generation both on and off the track.