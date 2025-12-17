Travis Engen – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

HSR’s Ageless Wonder Travis Engen Drives His GMT Racing 1962 No. 1 Lotus 23B to a Co-Championship in Vintage Prototype/Sports Racer

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (December 17, 2025) – If the oldest driver and oldest car competing in the inaugural season of the HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods doesn’t exactly sound like a championship-winning combination, look no further than HSR’s ageless wonder Travis Engen and his beautiful GMT Racing 1962 No. 1 Lotus 23B.

Engen, at 81-years young, and his speedy Lotus secured a long overdue HSR championship in the HSR Classic Endurance Championship’s Vintage Prototype/Sports Racer class. He shares the title after a season-ending points tie with the duo of Gérard Lopez and Marcel Fassler in the Iconic Racing 1969 Lola T70 MkII.

Engen has been a race-winning pillar of HSR for well over a decade, competing in the Lotus, his popular 2005 No. 2 Audi R8 LMP and the occasional single-seat, open-wheel car. His competition focus is more on specific events and tracks, usually including HSR’s blockbusters The Mitty presented by Hagerty and the Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods, and other notables like the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Historic Formula Atlantic races at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach a few years ago.

Engen entered the inaugural HSR Classic Endurance championship conversation, however, on the strength of his Vintage Prototype/Sports Racer division victory in March’s season-opening Classic Sebring 12 Hour and remained in title contention all season.

Engen would have had sole stake of the championship, but he seldom competes at Daytona International Speedway, which opened the door for Lopez and Fassler to tie the points race with their third-straight HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods race win last month.

The championship also made longtime HSR team GMT Racing part of the first-year HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods history. Multiple HSR Classic race winners at Daytona, Sebring and Watkins Glen over the years, GMT joins other HSR stalwarts like the 901 Shop, Matador Motorsports, Vintage Racng Co., Iconic Racing and others as the teams behind this year’s champions.

The 2026 HSR racing season starts right back at Sebring International Raceway this February 12- 15 with the HSR Sebring Pistons and Props presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network. The popular Pistons & Props event makes a race date swap next year with the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour presented by Mission Foods, which returns to its traditional December date after one year running this past March the weekend before the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter X at @HSR_race and Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.