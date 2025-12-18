NASCAR mourns tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family

The NASCAR community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of former driver Greg Biffle. He died Thursday morning alongside his wife, Cristina, son Ryder, and daughter Emma (daughter of Biffle’s first wife, Nicole Lunders) in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport. In total, seven people lost their lives.

As NACAR and the fans struggle to come to terms with the loss of those gone too soon, Kyle Busch was one of many who expressed the sentiments of those who knew the family.

“Such a tragic and heartbreaking day,” Busch said on social media. “Greg and Cristina were truly special friends to us; we loved them as well as Emma and Ryder dearly. Greg’s compassion and humanitarian spirit—especially in times of crisis—touched so many lives and inspired everyone who knew him. The memories we shared, both on and off the racetrack, will stay in our hearts forever. They meant so much to us, and they will never be forgotten.”

Jeff Gordon also shared his thoughts.

“Devastating news. I had such tremendous respect for Greg as a driver, and we shared countless tough battles on the track. Like so many others, I was inspired by his tireless relief work during Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting.”

NASCAR issued a statement honoring Biffle’s life and legacy, both on and off the track, remembering him as a fierce competitor, a champion and a respected member of the garage.

“NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth, and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.

Greg was more than a champion driver; he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

On the track, Greg’s talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

Biffle’s impact extended far beyond the aspects of competition. While his accomplishments on the track will long be remembered, those who knew him best say his greatest legacy was his generosity, compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Also killed in the crash were Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth — all remembered as cherished family members and friends whose loss has left an immeasurable void.

The families of those lost said, “We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son, Ryder, and Greg’s daughter, Emma.

Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child. Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.

Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg’s entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.”

Above all else, Biffle will be remembered not only for his passion on the track but his commitment to those in need.