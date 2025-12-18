RFK Racing Statements Regarding Greg Biffle

RFK RACING STATEMENT REGARDING THE BIFFLE FAMILY

All of us at RFK Racing are devastated by the heartbreaking news involving the Biffle family. Greg Biffle has long been a cherished member of our racing family. As a person, family man and driver, his accomplishments helped form a cornerstone of our organization. We extend our deepest condolences to the Biffle family and to all of their loved ones and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

STATEMENT FROM RFK RACING FOUNDER JACK ROUSH REGARDING THE BIFFLE FAMILY

The entire Charlotte sports community has suffered a tremendous loss. The tragic accident involving Greg Biffle and his family today is incredibly heartbreaking. l have lost a dear friend and partner in our NASCAR program. His contributions to our race team over the years are immeasurable. My condolences are with all those who loved and knew Greg and his family.

STATEMENT FROM RFK RACING CO-OWNER BRAD KESELOWSKI REGARDING THE BIFFLE FAMILY

I am heartbroken by the news involving the Biffle family. I had the privilege of racing alongside Greg for many years, and like so many in our sport, I gained deep respect for him not only as a champion on the racetrack, but as a competitor who helped define an era of NASCAR. His impact on Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing runs deep, and his accomplishments helped lay a foundation we continue to build upon today. My thoughts, and that of the entire organization, are with the Biffle family and everyone close to them as they navigate this tremendously difficult time.