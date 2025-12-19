Can-Am Sponsors the American Off-Road Racing Championship

Continuing their longstanding commitment to supporting the off-road racing community through racer, event sponsorships and product support, Can-Am is joining the newly formed American Off-Road Racing Championship program as series sponsors. The American Off-Road Racing Championship unites the two largest leagues – Unlimited Off-Road Racing and Best in the Desert – into a single, five-race points championship.

“We have had a great relationship with Can-Am, they have supported us, supported the racers, and have built an amazing race-capable off-road vehicle platform with the Maverick X3 and Maverick R. Additionally, my staff and I have used the Can-Am Defender platform to mark and clean course covering over thousands of off-road miles. We look forward to working with Can-Am to continue to elevate the sport of off-road racing in America,” stated American Off-Road Racing Championship COO Bryan Folks.

“We’re excited to sponsor this new unified league. For Can-Am, racing is more than competition; it’s where we push our technology and accelerate development across our entire lineup of vehicles. Every mile of testing in the desert directly influences the vehicles we develop for our consumers. This series is the ultimate proving ground for our Maverick R platform, and we look forward to putting it to the test at some of the most iconic races in North America,” stated JF Leclerc, Can-Am /BRP Race Manager.

“Can-Am has been racing what they sell for over a decade. This is the same vehicle that you can go buy from your local dealership, illustrating the direct correlation between off-road racing and consumer available products,” stated American Off-Road Racing Championship CEO Matt Martelli. “We are excited to have Can-Am involved with us pushing the limits of off-road technology.”

Watch Can-Am’s off-road race team take on the full season of the American Off-Road Racing Championship battling for race wins and the overall points championship. Come experience the thrill of off-road racing firsthand and check out Can-Am’s on-site activations at key races including The Mint 400 and Vegas to Reno.

About the American Off-Road Racing Championship:

The American Off-Road Racing Championship (AORC) is the premier desert off-road racing league in North America, created through the unification of Best in the Desert (BITD) and Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD). Best in the Desert, founded in 1984 by legendary racer Casey Folks, is the longest-running and most respected off-road racing series in the U.S., with a legacy that includes iconic events like Vegas to Reno, the Silver State 300, the Parker 425, and the Laughlin Desert Classic. Unlimited Off-Road Racing, established by the Martelli Brothers in 2023, produces world-class events such as The Mint 400, The California 300, and The Parker 400. UNLTD is recognized for its focus on innovation, storytelling, and large-scale racer participation, with events known for high car counts, challenging courses, pre-running, and family-friendly fan experiences near major markets.

Together under the AORC banner, BITD and UNLTD preserve the heritage of desert racing while building its future—offering racers, sponsors, and fans a unified championship built on clarity, consistency, and world-class competition.

About BRP:

Can-Am is a brand of BRP Inc., a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.