Speedway Motorsports Announces 2025 O. Bruton Smith,Promoter of Year, Speedway of Year & Acceleration Awards

Dover Motor Speedway Vice President of Safety & Security Jim Hosfelt won the O. Bruton Smith Award

Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell received the H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler Promoter of the Year award

Las Vegas Motor Speedway earned Speedway of the Year honors

Sonoma Raceway won the Acceleration Award for the second consecutive year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Dec. 19, 2025) – Speedway Motorsports officials, in recognition of exemplary performance and exceptional service on behalf of and its world-class facilities, recognized the 2025 recipients for the company’s O. Bruton Smith Award, Promoter of the Year, Speedway of the Year and the Acceleration Award. Announcements were made during a company-wide town hall meeting this week as the industry-leading company wraps up a successful year hosting entertainment and motorsports events across the country.

Dover Motor Speedway’s Jim Hosfelt earned the 2025 O. Bruton Smith Award, while Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell received Promoter of the Year honors. Las Vegas Motor Speedway was named Speedway of the Year award and Sonoma Raceway earned the fourth annual Acceleration Award.

“At Speedway Motorsports, our goal is to exceed expectations in sports and entertainment by delivering unforgettable moments at every touchpoint,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. “That mission is only possible because of the passion, dedication and effort our teams across the country bring to their work each day. It’s a privilege to celebrate the leaders and teammates across our footprint whose commitment fuels our momentum and helps transform every event into a truly remarkable experience for our fans.”

Bruton Smith Award

Dover Motor Speedway Vice President of Safety and Security, Jim Hosfelt, received the 2025 O. Bruton Smith Award.

Established 13 years ago to recognize one employee annually across all of Speedway Motorsports and its subsidiaries, the recipient of this prestigious award is someone who exhibits Speedway Motorsports’ founder O. Bruton Smith’s traits: character, enthusiasm, drive, a heart for helping others, respect and appreciation for team members, vision and determination. It is the company’s highest honor.

Hosfelt joined Dover Motor Speedway in 2014 to oversee the day-to-day security and event-time public safety at the facility. Shortly after Speedway Motorsports acquired Dover in 2021, Hosfelt added the title of Director of Safety and Security for Speedway Motorsports, working as a liaison for NASCAR and federal agencies at events across the company’s portfolio of properties.

Prior to his speedway tenure, the Cumberland, Md. native spent 25 years in law enforcement with the Dover Police Department, where he retired as Chief of Police.

Away from the track, Hosfelt serves as a coordinator for food distribution events conducted by the speedway with the Food Bank of Delaware. An Air Force veteran and graduate of the FBI National Academy, he was elected to seats on Dover City Council (2015-2017) and Kent County Levy Court (2017-2019).

“The contributions Jim makes, the relationships he has across the sport, thankfully it’s a low profile thing, but (public safety) is one of the most important things we do,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Operating Officer Mike Burch. “We talk about ‘safe, clean and comfortable.’ He’s invaluable to making sure our fans from across the nation are safe when they come to our race tracks.”

“When we finished the transaction to acquire Dover Motorsports, we had no idea what an amazing fit our teams would be,” Smith added. “Jim, specifically, is just remarkable – how he is able to be everywhere and always deliver so professionally. It’s really impressive and he’s made a tremendous impact on our company.”

H.A. Humpy Wheeler Promoter of the Year

Recognized for his team’s effort around the Speedway Classic partnership with Major League Baseball and continued success in NASCAR and other secondary events, Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell was named H.A. Humpy Wheeler Promoter of the Year for 2025. The annual award, named in honor of the legendary promoter who passed away in August, is chosen by the selection committee and given to the Speedway Motorsports general manager who best displayed the creativity, innovation, leadership and execution that are fundamental to Speedway Motorsports’ way of doing business.

A first-of-its-kind event in baseball, the Speedway Classic saw the highest ticket sales for a single event in the history of Major League Baseball with over 91,000 tickets sold.

“Humpy was known as the PT Barnum of motorsports,” Smith said. “He inspired a lot of people to think outside the box. To name Jerry as this year’s promoter is very fitting as he’s done a great job in leading the team to phenomenal success this year. Bristol has a reputation where people aren’t going to question if something like building a baseball stadium inside a race track can happen – they know it can.”

Speedway of the Year

Las Vegas Motor Speedway received Speedway of the Year recognition, edging out 10 state-of-the-art Speedway Motorsports entertainment complexes to earn top honors 11 of the last 14 years. The award was presented to LVMS President Patrick Lindsay, who replaced the facility’s longtime head Chris Powell upon his retirement earlier this year. The award recognizes the Speedway Motorsports facility with the best overall performance during 2025 in such aspects as fan friendliness, attendance, financial performance, sponsor relations and creativity.

“It’s not easy to grow on an already fantastic performance,” Smith said. “Patrick has carried the torch well and it’s great to have his leadership. It’s a huge effort because everything that happens — from corporate sales to operations and logistics — this team has done a great job and delivered every time.”

Acceleration Award

For the second year in a row, Sonoma Raceway was honored with the Acceleration Award, which recognizes a Speedway Motorsports subsidiary for significant year-over-year gains across multiple performance measures. The award was accepted by Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brian Flynn.

Sonoma Raceway delivered a strong performance in 2025, driven by growing track rental activity in the raceway’s premium Turn 11 facility, along with strategic cost-efficiency initiatives that enhanced operations across the property while maintaining a high-quality fan experience.

“We had multiple speedways that made significant improvements, but we had one that really outdid themselves year-over-year,” Burch said. “They continue to bolster the fan experience, drive down expenses and find new ways to use the speedway to serve their clients.”

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.