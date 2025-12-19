MiscellaneousOther Series PR

JUNIOR LATE MODEL COMBINE AT MADERA SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCED FOR JANUARY 23-24

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (December 19, 2025) – Nascimento Motorsports, a championship winning race team in Northern California, has announced the Jr. Late Model Combine to take place at Madera Speedway on January 23-24, 2026. Drivers ages 10-16 years old are invited to apply for consideration for the combine. On-track action on the one-third mile asphalt speedway includes Legends testing on Friday January 23 and Jr. Late Model testing on Saturday January 24.

The combine features driver coaching and evaluation from Nascimento Motorsports. The weekend also includes media, marketing, crew, and spotter modules. Drivers and their families will have opportunities to learn from sponsorship and media pros and from championship winning drivers and crew chiefs.

What’s at stake? The top performing driver will earn a fully paid race weekend in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series on national TV at Madera Speedway. Second prize is a half-priced race weekend. The third best driver earns a fully paid Legends race weekend.

51FIFTY Jr. Late Models has been the proving ground for many of the top young stock car drivers in the nation including 2025 XFINITY Series champion Jesse Love, two-time ARCA Menards Series, West champion Sean Hingorani, ARCA West winners such as Tanner and Tyler Reif, and Madera Short Track Shootout winners Kyle Keller and Ethan Nascimento among many others. Jr. Late Models utilize the GM 602 crate engine producing approximately 350 horsepower before being restricted for junior competition. An 8” Hoosier 970 tire controls the pace and adds additional challenges as well.

Event details and registration can be found at www.NascimentoMotorsports.com

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Finding a reliable pre owned compact suv that fits daily life
Next article
Speedway Motorsports Announces 2025 O. Bruton Smith,Promoter of Year, Speedway of Year & Acceleration Awards

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

FOX Sports, INDYCAR Announce 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule on FS1, FS2

Official Release -
FOX Sports and INDYCAR have revealed the race broadcast start times for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule.
Read more

NASCAR mourns tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family

Angie Campbell -
The NASCAR community is grieving the devastating loss of former driver Greg Biffle.
Read more

RFK Racing Statements Regarding Greg Biffle

Official Release -
All of us at RFK Racing are devastated by the heartbreaking news involving the Biffle family.
Read more

Mitch Eitel – HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods 2025 Champion

Official Release -
Mitch Eitel and Co-Driver Mark Hamilton Peters Wheel the 1975 No. 62 Chevron B31 to the Historic Prototype/Sports Racer Championship
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category