JUNIOR LATE MODEL COMBINE AT MADERA SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCED FOR JANUARY 23-24

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (December 19, 2025) – Nascimento Motorsports, a championship winning race team in Northern California, has announced the Jr. Late Model Combine to take place at Madera Speedway on January 23-24, 2026. Drivers ages 10-16 years old are invited to apply for consideration for the combine. On-track action on the one-third mile asphalt speedway includes Legends testing on Friday January 23 and Jr. Late Model testing on Saturday January 24.

The combine features driver coaching and evaluation from Nascimento Motorsports. The weekend also includes media, marketing, crew, and spotter modules. Drivers and their families will have opportunities to learn from sponsorship and media pros and from championship winning drivers and crew chiefs.

What’s at stake? The top performing driver will earn a fully paid race weekend in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series on national TV at Madera Speedway. Second prize is a half-priced race weekend. The third best driver earns a fully paid Legends race weekend.

51FIFTY Jr. Late Models has been the proving ground for many of the top young stock car drivers in the nation including 2025 XFINITY Series champion Jesse Love, two-time ARCA Menards Series, West champion Sean Hingorani, ARCA West winners such as Tanner and Tyler Reif, and Madera Short Track Shootout winners Kyle Keller and Ethan Nascimento among many others. Jr. Late Models utilize the GM 602 crate engine producing approximately 350 horsepower before being restricted for junior competition. An 8” Hoosier 970 tire controls the pace and adds additional challenges as well.

Event details and registration can be found at www.NascimentoMotorsports.com