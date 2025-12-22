Pirelli Tires Renews Years-Long Partnership with International GT

ATLANTA (December 22, 2025) – International GT announced today the renewal of their long-time partnership with racing icon Pirelli Tires.

International GT is a GT3 and GT4 platform late-model sports car racing series open to Porsches, Ferraris and other major racing marques, competing on the premier road racing circuits in the United States. The series includes three championships: Mission Foods GT3 Cup for Porsche Cup cars, Stuttgart Cup for Porsche Caymans and Maranello Cup for Ferrari Challenge cars.

For over 100 years, Pirelli Tires has been the leader in racing tires globally, with unmatched worldwide success. For International GT, this announcement marks the continuation of a relationship that started at the championship’s inception more than 12 years ago.

International GT President Julie Bentley said, “Pirelli racing tires are perfectly suited for racecars involved in International GT, and the investment Pirelli has made in developing their race tires over the years is seen in the top-level performance and durability of the P Zero tires.”

Pirelli was the first official sponsor of International GT and has been partnered with the series ever since. The exceptional quality of Pirelli tires, in addition to the at-track support, is appreciated by all the teams and drivers participating in International GT.

“We are thrilled to have Pirelli return as the Official Tire of International GT for the 2026 season. Pirelli’s continued support of our GT series is a valuable partnership, and we are anxious to expand on this program with consumer-facing promotions, integration into our media vertical and further activation with our MotorsportReg digital channels,” commented Scott Duncan, Chief Partnerships Officer for Racing America.

“International GT represents a natural fit for Pirelli, bringing together technical excellence, competitive racing, and a deep connection to iconic performance brands,” said Claudio Zanardo, President and CEO of Pirelli North America. “Renewing this long-standing partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and performance, as well as our continued support of North American motorsport. We’re proud to serve as the Official Tire of International GT and to build on more than a decade of success together, delivering consistent, high-level racing experiences for teams, drivers, and fans.”

International GT will host a 10-race series in 2026, starting at Sebring International Raceway in February. Pirelli is supported trackside by Frisby Tires, and is also the official tire of International GT’s sister series, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.