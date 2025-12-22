RRDC to Benefit from Bring a Trailer 2026 Indy 500 VIP Experience Auction

Bring a Trailer Offering 2026 Indianapolis 500 VIP Experience to Benefit The Mark Donohue Foundation, which Supports the RRDC’S SAFEisFAST Initiative

Bidding Ends on December 26

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (December 22, 2025) – Bring a Trailer, a premier online auction platform known for its curated listings, is offering a VIP experience at the 2026 Indianapolis 500 weekend (from May 21 to May 24), which includes a number of unique events courtesy of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Bidding is open at https://bringatrailer.com/listing/a-vip-weekend-experience-at-2026-indy-500/ from now until December 26, 2025. Complete details are available on the site.

This experience is offered on behalf of the Road Racing Drivers Club, and the winning bid for this no-reserve auction, including the BaT buyer’s fee, will be donated to The Mark Donohue Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization created by the RRDC to help further the goals of the SAFEisFAST initiative, which promotes driver education and safety.

“We at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing are excited to be able to offer such a unique experience for the Indy 500 fans out there,” said RRDC president Bobby Rahal. “We hope to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for that special bidder, while at the same time helping support a significant RRDC initiative that benefits all racers.

“And, I’m happy to announce that we just added a special race-day perk for the winner: watching the race from my personal third-level private suite overlooking Turn 2.”

The package does not include air or ground transportation to or from Indianapolis, Indiana. Lodging is the responsibility of the winning bidder, and a three-night stay at the J.W.Marriott Downtown Indianapolis has been reserved for optional purchase. The experience is nontransferable and valid only during the 2026 Indy 500 event.

About the RRDC:

The Road Racing Drivers Club was formed in 1952 as a way to give champion drivers a say in their sport, particularly in the areas of safety, and has evolved to serve the future of road racing by mentoring new drivers on both amateur and professional levels. The Club’s membership includes leading industry professionals, race officials and motorsports journalists, in addition to prominent racing names.

In 2011, the RRDC launched a free on-line training seminar – www.SAFEisFAST.com – featuring RRDC members and other industry experts in high-quality videos covering subjects from physical and mental preparation to driving techniques, driver safety to car setup and sponsorship. The videos are updated regularly. Each week, a professional from the world of motor racing answers readers’ questions on the site in a feature called ‘Ask a Pro.’ Bobby Rahal is President, John Fergus is Vice President/Treasurer and John Clagett is Secretary. The RRDC presents three annual awards: the Phil Hill Award, the Mark Donohue Award, and the Bob Akin Award. Membership in the RRDC is by invitation only. Additional information on the organization may be found at www.rrdc.org.