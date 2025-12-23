Hoosier Named Tire Supplier for ARCA Menards Series

TEMPERANCE, MICH. (Dec. 23, 2025) – Hoosier Racing Tire has furthered its commitment to the ARCA Menards Series and will continue as the series’ exclusive tire supplier in 2026. The agreement, which runs for multiple years, will also extend to the ARCA Menards Series East and West.

Through the supplier agreement, the tires will continue to carry General Tire branding.

“We are pleased to continue our decades-long relationship with Hoosier Racing Tire into 2026 and beyond,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Hoosier has supplied quality and consistent racing tires to the ARCA Menards Series since the 1980s and has been the exclusive manufacturer of our tires since 1994. Hoosier tires are manufactured in Indiana, in the heart of ARCA’s Midwest footprint, and this agreement will continue to benefit our teams for years to come.”

“ARCA has been a cornerstone of American stock car racing for decades, and we’re proud to continue our relationship as the exclusive tire supplier,” said Nic Moncher, Head of Marketing, Hoosier Racing Tire. “This agreement reflects the trust ARCA teams place in our tires, week in and week out – on a wide range of racetracks – and our shared commitment to delivering consistent, high-performing products that help competitors race at their best.”

The ARCA Menards Series platform season kicks off with the Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14. The race will be televised live on FOX Sports at noon Eastern; the race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

