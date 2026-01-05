Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COMPETITION CHANGES AND EXECUTIVE ROLE

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • Justin Alexander Named crew chief for the No. 43 at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
  • Ben Beshore to transition to the Director of Race Engineering
  • Chief Financial Officer Scott Roggenbauer named Chief Operating Officer

STATESVILLE, N.C. – (Jan. 5, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced a key competition department update as veteran crew chief Justin Alexander will assume the role of crew chief for the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE with Erik Jones effective immediately.

Alexander takes over the position that previously held by Ben Beshore, who has worked with Jones since the end of the 2024 season. Together the duo rounded out the 2025 season with four top five and five top 10 finishes. Beshore, who has worked in the industry for over 20 years, will transition into a new role within the organization as the Director of Race Engineering.

Alexander brings a deep well of experience to the pit box, having served as crew chief for multiple playoff-caliber programs with proven success in race strategy, performance optimization, and team leadership. His stats boast five wins, 18 top fives, and 54 top 10s in the NASCAR Cup Series. He previously worked with team owner Jimmie Johnson as a shock specialist before transitioning to his lead engineer in 2005.

“We’re continuing to evolve and refine every part of our race program, and Justin is a tremendous addition to our crew chief lineup,” said Jimmie Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “His experience, communication style, and leadership align perfectly with the direction we’re headed. We appreciate Ben’s hard work and look forward to his continued contributions as he transitions into his new role.”

“Justin is a proven race winner, and we believe there’s the potential for a strong chemistry with Erik (Jones),” said Cal Wells III, Chief Executive Officer of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We’ll also have Ben raising all ships with the performance engineering group. With all these changes, we’re hoping to continue the growth we saw in 2025.”

The organization also announced current Chief Financial Officer Scott Roggenbauer as its new Chief Operating Officer. Roggenbauer previously held similar roles at Haas F1 and ABC Technologies before joining the CLUB in 2025.

With these strategic competition changes, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB looks ahead to the 2026 season which kicks off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. on February 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

