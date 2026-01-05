Zeigler Automotive Returns to Spire Motorsports for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Campaign

Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet to Carry the Zeigler Colors for 11 Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 5, 2026) – Zeigler Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, will return to Spire Motorsports to partner with Michigan native and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar for multiple races in 2026.

“Sponsoring Carson Hocevar for the 2026 season is about more than putting our name on the No. 77 — it’s about supporting someone who represents the future of this sport and the way we do business,” said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Racing. “Carson brings intensity, authenticity, and a relentless drive to improve every time he takes the track. That mindset will take him far, and we can’t wait to see what he does next as he continues to push what’s possible.”

Zeigler.com and Zeigler Auto Group will be showcased as the team’s primary sponsor in 11 Cup Series races in 2026 beginning with the season-opening Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The distinct yellow and black Zeigler paint scheme will be featured aboard Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevy Camaro at the following races in 2026:

Bowman Gray Stadium – February 1

Michigan International Speedway – June 7

Pocono Raceway – June 14

Chicagoland Speedway – July 5

Atlanta Motor Speedway – July 12

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – July 26

Iowa Speedway – August 9

Richmond Raceway – August 15

Bristol Motor Speedway – September 19

Kansas Speedway – September 27

Martinsville Speedway – November 1

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers. The family-owned and -operated organization has been a regular on the Cup Series tour since 2019.

Hocevar, 22, is fresh off a 2025 campaign featuring two top-five and nine top-10 results, including a pair of career-best runner-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The sophomore driver also secured his first-career pole award at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“I’m excited to continue our partnership with Zeigler Automotive Group,” said Hocevar. “I grew up right down the street from their headquarters in Kalamazoo, so it is cool to see how it has all come full circle. The whole Zeigler family have been such great supporters of me and the No. 77 team since day one. I’m looking forward to continuing to build our partnership on and off the track and can’t wait to park the Zeigler Chevrolet in Victory Lane this year.”

The Portage, Mich., native impressed throughout his rookie season in 2024, earning top rookie honors on the strength of one top-five, six top-10 and 13 top-15 finishes. His 686 points accumulated out-distanced his next closest competitor by a handsome 107-point advantage.

The 22-year-old made his Cup Series debut for Spire Motorsports on June 4, 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway. In addition to his first appearance in NASCAR’s premier division, Hocevar made four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Spire Motorsports in 2023, earning top-10 finishes at Darlington Raceway (sixth) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (eighth).

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will kick off racing festivities for the 2026 season and will be televised live on FOX Sunday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. NASCAR’s annual pre-season exhibition race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Zeigler Auto Group … Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2024.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor’s top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.